ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Ayanza
MightyText
mightytext.net
ข้อความจากคอมพิวเตอร์ SMS จากคอมพิวเตอร์ iMessage สำหรับ Android SMS Android จากคอมพิวเตอร์
HackMD
hackmd.io
วิธีที่ดีที่สุดในการเขียนและแบ่งปันความรู้ของคุณในมาร์กดาวน์
Abstract
abstract.com
นำการควบคุมเวอร์ชันและการทำงานร่วมกันที่ได้รับแรงบันดาลใจจากคอมไพล์มาสู่ทีมออกแบบของคุณ รวมการตัดสินใจในการออกแบบ ข้อเสนอแนะ และไฟล์ไว้ที่ศูนย์กลาง ผสานรวมกับ Sketch และ Adobe XD
Zeplin
zeplin.io
พื้นที่เชื่อมต่อสำหรับทีมผลิตภัณฑ์ การออกแบบแฮนด์ออฟและสไตล์ไกด์พร้อมข้อมูลจำเพาะ เนื้อหา ข้อมูลโค้ดที่แม่นยำ—โดยอัตโนมัติ
Monica
monicahq.com
โมนิก้าช่วยให้คุณจดจำทุกสิ่งเกี่ยวกับคนที่คุณรัก
Super
super.so
ทุกสิ่งที่คุณต้องการเพื่อสร้างเว็บไซต์ที่รวดเร็วและใช้งานได้จริงด้วย Notion โดเมน ธีม การป้องกันด้วยรหัสผ่านที่กำหนดเอง และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย—ไม่ต้องใช้รหัส
Team-GPT
team-gpt.com
การแชท GPT ที่ใช้งานง่ายสำหรับทั้งบริษัทของคุณ Team-GPT รับประกันการนำ ChatGPT มาใช้สำหรับทีมที่มีสมาชิกตั้งแต่ 2 ถึง 2,000 คน จัดระเบียบความรู้ ทำงานร่วมกัน และเชี่ยวชาญ AI ในพื้นที่ทำงานที่ใช้ร่วมกันแห่งเดียว
Sympli
sympli.io
ออกแบบการถ่ายทอด การใช้งาน และการทำงานร่วมกันสำหรับทีมผลิตภัณฑ์บนเว็บและมือถือ Sympli ทำงานร่วมกับ Photoshop, Adobe XD, Sketch, Android Studio และ Xcode
Charli AI
charli.ai
ไฟล์ เอกสาร และสเปรดชีตที่ไม่เป็นระเบียบทำให้คุณทำงานช้าลงหรือไม่ แอปที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI ของ Charli จัดระเบียบชีวิตดิจิทัลของคุณให้คุณภายในไม่กี่นาที ลงทะเบียนฟรีวันนี้!
SessionLab
sessionlab.com
จากแนวคิดสู่วาระที่สมบูรณ์ มีสมาธิและสร้างสรรค์ด้วย SessionLab เครื่องมือวางแผนเซสชันที่ยืดหยุ่นที่สุดพร้อมไลบรารีอำนวยความสะดวก - ลองใช้เลย!
Markup.io
markup.io
Markup.io: วิธีที่ง่ายที่สุดในการแสดงความคิดเห็นเกี่ยวกับเนื้อหาดิจิทัล - Markup.io
Additor
additor.io
ซิงค์กันในขณะที่เผยแพร่! Additor ช่วยให้ทีมของคุณทำงานร่วมกันแบบอะซิงโครนัสโดยไม่มีความขัดแย้งโดยอิงจากแหล่งความจริงที่มีชีวิต คุณสามารถจัดระเบียบและแบ่งปันเนื้อหาประเภทต่างๆ และติดตามบริบทได้อย่างชัดเจนด้วยการติดตามการเปลี่ยนแปลงและเวอร์ชัน
Bubbles
usebubbles.com
ลดการประชุม 38% ด้วยวิดีโอไปมาอย่างรวดเร็วและการเตือนอัจฉริยะ แบ่งปันความคิดเห็นที่ชัดเจนด้วยคำอธิบายประกอบการบันทึกหน้าจอตามเวลา
Pointagram
pointagram.com
Pointagram เครื่องมือ gamification ที่เพิ่มแรงจูงใจและความสำเร็จของทีม รักษาเป้าหมายของทีมและเฉลิมฉลองผลงานอันยอดเยี่ยมร่วมกัน
Balloon
balloon.app
แพลตฟอร์มที่ได้รับการสนับสนุนจากการวิจัยซึ่งปลดล็อกแนวคิดและข้อเสนอแนะโดยขจัดการคิดแบบกลุ่มและขยายเสียง ลดเวลาการประชุมลง 70%
Sendwin
send.win
Sendwin is a productivity tool developed to multi-login platform to manage multiple accounts from one browser. Manage multiple accounts on your favourite website from single browser. Log into multiple accounts on the same site simultaneously.
Rolepass
rolepass.io
Rolepass is a cloud-based platform that allows users to hand off duties and responsibilities to the rest of their team whenever team members step away. Rolepass is focused on creating a seamless transfer of knowledge between team members, and reducing the stress and anxiety teams experience when cow...
Remote Social
remotesocial.io
Remote Social offers a powerful suite of tools designed to help teams connect, have fun, and build strong relationships.
LiveDataset
livedataset.com
LiveDataset by Krescendo is a configurable data management platform to build custom online applications for efficient business processes. Replace legacy or spreadsheet-based systems. Simplify information collection. Build high-quality, robust business processes, from small teams to thousands of user...
HabitStack
habitstack.com
Goal execution software for busy leaders. HabitStack helps you: - Set crystal clear goals - Align your tasks to those goals - Make progress every week Adopt the uncommon habits that effective leaders use to push forward important goals, even though they're busy.
Echofin
echofin.com
Echofin is a Chat-focused, community management platform for financial teams. They offer automated subscription management, integrated billing, dashboard with business analytics metrics and unlimited users/chatrooms/history. Echofin also provides an integrated billing solution that offers superb mon...
Conferfly
conferfly.com
Web App Software for your conference rooms that works with G Suite /Microsoft Office 365 calendars. Conferfly will save time, money and make your meetings more productive. for more check https://conferfly.com
Brandmoxe
brandmoxe.com
All-in-one business planning and startup development software that helps turn great ideas into a successful business
Suggestion Ox
suggestionox.com
Suggestion Ox is a safe, trusted, 100% anonymous platform that gives your employees the freedom of sharing questions, airing concerns and reporting problems from their fully safe and private digital corner. Lead anonymous two-way conversations to better understand their troubles, take action at the ...
Skreenbe
skreenbe.com
Skreenbe offers virtual board meeting software to improve your meeting structure. Skreenbe is for everyone who has online meetings and wants to add more organization, interaction and efficiency to their everyday business procedures. Forget one-size-fits-all online video meeting software and break aw...
Pandos
pandos.io
Pandos is a one-stop-shop collaborative learning and development platform for higher education and companies that support fundamental collaboration features with a new approach such as team formation, task management, and peer assessment. The platform automatically generates a profile for learners’ ...
MakeStoryBoard
makestoryboard.com
MakeStoryboard is an online storyboarding software that lets you create and share storyboards quickly and easily. MakeStoryboard has a builtin app and several useful tools to create storyboards quickly. If you are a creator, video maker, screenwriter, content manager, or author of any ideas for scri...
EverAfter
everafter.ai
EverAfter's B2B Customer Interface is the unified home your customers need to stay on track in deploying your product across their organization
Deskfirst
deskfirst.com
Deskfirst provides online collaboration spaces that look and feel like the familiar desktop environment, making online collaboration easy, frictionless, and fast. Deskfirst eliminates tech gaps, easy to manage, and increases engagement with its powerful branding features.
Sprocket 365
sprocket365.com
Sprocket 365 เป็นส่วนขยายสำหรับ SharePoint ซึ่งมีไลบรารีของ Web Part ที่สร้างขึ้นเองและเครื่องมือที่พร้อมใช้งาน ช่วยให้กระบวนการพัฒนาสถานที่ทำงานดิจิทัลง่ายขึ้น ช่วยประหยัดเวลาของผู้ใช้โดยขจัดความจำเป็นในการเขียนโค้ดที่ซับซ้อนและกระบวนการพัฒนาที่ยืดเยื้อ ออกแบบมาโดยเฉพาะสำหรับ SharePoint Sprocket 36...