Autoresponder Bot is a Facebook and Instagram autoresponder software that allows you to:
* Instantly Send Custom Replies and Private Messages: Configure the software to automatically reply to new comments or direct messages across your Facebook posts and Instagram stories with customized responses.
* Messenger Bot for Automated Responses: Set up an automated chatbot to respond in a specific order to new direct messages based on keywords.
* Giveaways and Contests Module: Quickly increase engagement on your Facebook page by running contests and giveaways.
Key features of Autoresponder Bot include:
* 100% compatibility with Facebook's Terms of Use
* Easy to use and configure, no installation required
* No limits on the number of replies or direct messages
* Supports multiple languages
* Automatically detects and removes offensive content or spam
* Ability to auto-reply to comments on various post types (ads, boosted posts, videos, etc.)
* Option to auto-reply with specific keywords, links, emails, tagged friends, etc.
* Personalization using tags like user's name, date, keyword, etc.
* Unlimited keyword lists, templates, and private message options
* Facebook contest module to encourage user engagement
The software is cloud-based, meaning you don't need to install anything on your computer, and it can run in the background 24/7, even when your computer is off. It's marketed as a solution to help businesses save time on moderating their Facebook and Instagram interactions.