Autoresponder Bot is a Facebook and Instagram autoresponder software that allows you to: * Instantly Send Custom Replies and Private Messages: Configure the software to automatically reply to new comments or direct messages across your Facebook posts and Instagram stories with customized responses. * Messenger Bot for Automated Responses: Set up an automated chatbot to respond in a specific order to new direct messages based on keywords. * Giveaways and Contests Module: Quickly increase engagement on your Facebook page by running contests and giveaways. Key features of Autoresponder Bot include: * 100% compatibility with Facebook's Terms of Use * Easy to use and configure, no installation required * No limits on the number of replies or direct messages * Supports multiple languages * Automatically detects and removes offensive content or spam * Ability to auto-reply to comments on various post types (ads, boosted posts, videos, etc.) * Option to auto-reply with specific keywords, links, emails, tagged friends, etc. * Personalization using tags like user's name, date, keyword, etc. * Unlimited keyword lists, templates, and private message options * Facebook contest module to encourage user engagement The software is cloud-based, meaning you don't need to install anything on your computer, and it can run in the background 24/7, even when your computer is off. It's marketed as a solution to help businesses save time on moderating their Facebook and Instagram interactions.
Productivity
ซอฟต์แวร์แชทบอท

