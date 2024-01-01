AtlasRTX

AtlasRTX

เว็บไซต์: atlasrtx.com

AtlasRTX helps companies create a #customerexperience that sets them apart, by using #AI #chatbots alongside your human teams to engage people at every stage in the buying cycle. Our platform leverages channels people already use daily—like text, Facebook Messenger, and web chat—to create real-time experiences that drive customer acquisition, retention and loyalty, through relevant, on-demand interactions, anytime, anywhere, in any language. #CX #RTX. Our multilingual chatbots provides a level of responsiveness and service not feasible with human resources alone. All of the engagements with customers are tracked in our platform, giving users access to analytics, as well as full data exports for BI tools and other integrations through our APIs.
หมวดหมู่:
Productivity
ซอฟต์แวร์แชทบอท

