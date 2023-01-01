ทางเลือกสำหรับ - ASOlytics
Data.ai
data.ai
data.ai เดิมชื่อ App Annie นำเสนอแพลตฟอร์มและเครื่องมือที่ใช้งานง่ายสำหรับข้อมูลการวิเคราะห์แอป ดำเนินธุรกิจแอปของคุณทุกขั้นตอนอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้นกับเรา
AppTweak
apptweak.com
AppTweak กระตุ้นการเติบโตของแอพและเกมยอดนิยมของโลกโดยให้ข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่นำไปปฏิบัติได้ในอินเทอร์เฟซที่เรียบง่าย → ทดลองใช้ฟรี!
AppFollow
appfollow.io
AppFollow ➡️ #1 การจัดการตรวจสอบแอป & เครื่องมือ ASO วิเคราะห์ข้อเสนอแนะ จัดการการให้คะแนน และตอบกลับบทวิจารณ์ เพิ่มการดาวน์โหลดทั่วไปสำหรับ App Store, Google Play, Amazon
Sensor Tower
sensortower.com
ข้อมูลที่ขับเคลื่อนการเติบโตของแอป Sensor Tower จัดเตรียมข้อมูลและข้อมูลเชิงลึกให้กับคุณ จำเป็นต่อการควบคุมระบบนิเวศของแอปบนอุปกรณ์เคลื่อนที่
App Radar
appradar.com
App Radar มุ่งเน้นไปที่การได้มาซึ่งผู้ใช้แอปแบบออร์แกนิกและแบบชำระเงิน และให้คุณรวมเครื่องมือบริการตนเองเข้ากับบริการที่มีการจัดการสำหรับการตลาดในร้านแอป เพื่อให้คุณสามารถเติบโตได้เร็วยิ่งขึ้น ไม่ว่าจะด้วยตัวของคุณเองหรือด้วยการสนับสนุนจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญของเรา ทีมงานระดับนานาชาติของ App Radar ได้ช่วยให...
Adjust
adjust.com
การวัดผลบนมือถือเป็นเรื่องง่าย: ปรับกิจกรรมทางการตลาดทั้งหมดของคุณให้เป็นหนึ่งเดียว แพลตฟอร์มที่มีประสิทธิภาพ ให้ข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่คุณต้องการในการขยายธุรกิจของคุณ
Applytics
applytics.ai
Applytics เป็นเครื่องมือ ASO ที่ครอบคลุมซึ่งออกแบบมาเพื่อช่วยนักพัฒนาแอปและนักการตลาดในการปรับปรุงการมองเห็นและประสิทธิภาพของแอปใน App Store ด้วยคุณสมบัติอันทรงพลัง เช่น การวิจัยและการติดตามคำหลัก การวิเคราะห์คู่แข่ง และการเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพรายชื่อร้านค้าแอพ Applytics ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้สามารถตัดสินใจโดยอาศ...
Metrikal
metrikal.io
ShyftUP ซึ่งเป็นเอเจนซี่ UA บนอุปกรณ์เคลื่อนที่ได้สร้าง Metrical เพื่อใช้งานภายในกับลูกค้า ผลิตภัณฑ์การวิเคราะห์อื่นๆ ไม่สามารถรวบรวมข้อมูลที่จำเป็นที่สามารถดำเนินการได้ ทุกการเชื่อมต่อข้อมูล ทุกการแสดงภาพข้อมูลที่แสดง และทุก KPI ที่รายงานบนแดชบอร์ด Metrical ส่งผลต่อการเติบโต สิ่งที่เราทำ: ไขปริศนาป...
Upptic
upptic.com
Upptic Games Growth Platform is your command center for marketing insights and growth operations for your mobile, PC, or web3 game. Define your marketing goals and track performance by channel or ad network, creative assets, geography, campaign, and more with our analytics platform. Understand true ...
ASO index
asoindex.io
Take your app to the top! Maximize your apps' impressions and organic downloads by GPT-4 powered keyword suggestion, creative, and review optimization. Our own language analysis algorithm allows more accurate keyword breakdowns even in Korean and Japanese.
Apptopia
apptopia.com
Actionable data for the mobile world—we provide performance data on every mobile app and publisher in the world. These data points are available via API and/or our intuitive web tool. We don't just give you data, we give you answers. Our affordable competitive intelligence tools are used by mobile p...
42matters
42matters.com
42matters is a leading provider of mobile and connected TV (CTV) app intelligence. Our state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms deliver comprehensive insight into the app market, enabling organizations to build stronger, better-informed businesses. We track 17+ million published and unpublished ...
Appfigures
appfigures.com
Appfigures gives app makers the tools they need to understand their business, the competition, and the industry + the tools they need to get ahead. Bu there's more -- everything is simple and intuitive, and there are lots of guides and hands-on training resources available for you to master the craf...
ASOMobile
asomobile.net
ASOMobile is a comprehensive mobile app analytics for developers, marketers and ASO specialists. What is the platform for? • Conducting marketing research of the mobile app market; • Selection and analysis of keywords (60+ countries); • Research of competitors; • Tracking the position of application...
Asodesk
asodesk.com
Asodesk จัดเตรียมทีมของคุณด้วยการเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพ App Store ระดับโลก ระบบอัตโนมัติในการตอบกลับรีวิว และเครื่องมือวิจัยคู่แข่งบน App Store และ Google Play
SplitMetrics
splitmetrics.com
ระบบนิเวศของผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการสำหรับการเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพโฆษณาบนการค้นหาของ Apple, การเปิดตัวแอพ, การทดสอบ A/B, ASO และการเติบโตของแอพที่มีการจัดการเต็มรูปแบบ
MobileAction
mobileaction.co
MobileAction เป็นแพลตฟอร์มเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพ UA บนมือถือชั้นนำ! ในฐานะพันธมิตรโฆษณา Apple Search อย่างเป็นทางการ ช่วยกระตุ้นการเติบโตของแอพมือถือด้วยเครื่องมืออัจฉริยะที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วยข้อมูล MobileAction ให้ความเข้าใจที่ครอบคลุมเกี่ยวกับภูมิทัศน์ของอุปกรณ์เคลื่อนที่แบบไดนามิกที่จำเป็นสำหรับการได้มาซึ่...