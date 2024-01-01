三五互联 (35.com) is a comprehensive e-commerce platform that offers a variety of cloud-based services and solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in China.
The key services and solutions offered by 三五互联 include:
* Domain name registration
* Enterprise email hosting
* Cloud hosting
* SSL security certificates
* Online marketing and promotion services
The platform also provides the following solutions for enterprises:
* Digital transformation for SMEs
* 0 yuan cloud migration
* Enterprise OA (Office Automation) system
* Virtual hosting
* Search engine optimization (SEO) services
* Enterprise communication and collaboration tools
* Network security solutions
* Cloud-based office solutions
* Marketing and promotion services
In addition to these core services, 三五互联 also offers a range of supporting features and resources, such as:
* Payment methods
* Documentation center
* ICP filing (备案) services
* Company profile and culture information
* News and updates
* Customer support and contact information
As an integrated cloud-based platform, 三五互联aims to help SMEs in China with their digital transformation and provide them with a comprehensive suite of cloud-based tools and solutions to enhance their business operations, communication, marketing, and security