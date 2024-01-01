Shapes Game

Shapes Game

Har du inte installerat WebCatalog? Ladda ner WebCatalog Desktop.

Spela på webben

Webbplats: connectionsgame.io

Förbättra din upplevelse med skrivbordsappen för Shapes Game på WebCatalog Desktop för Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kör appar i störningsfria fönster med många förbättringar.

Hantera och växla enkelt mellan flera konton och appar utan att byta webbläsare.

Spela Shapes Game och identifiera former genom att välja bilder till höger som liknar formen till det givna mönstret till vänster. Shapes Game är ett roligt pusselspel där spelarna får möjlighet att bekanta sig med fler former av föremål genom illustrationer. Detta kommer att vara ett lämpligt spel för barn att spela för att känna igen geometriska former korrekt. En modell kommer att ges till vänster och bilder av föremål till höger. Titta noga för att välja objekt till höger som har samma form som de till vänster. Således kommer små barn snabbt att lära sig att känna igen bilder och geometriska former.

Webbplats: connectionsgame.io

Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till Shapes Game. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.

Du kanske också gillar

Pomni Math Game

Pomni Math Game

connectionsgame.io

Words Game

Words Game

connectionsgame.io

Find The Lost Letter

Find The Lost Letter

connectionsgame.io

ABC words

ABC words

connectionsgame.io

Blurdle

Blurdle

connectionsgame.io

Infinity Loop

Infinity Loop

poki.com

Shape Fold Animals

Shape Fold Animals

poki.com

Goose Game

Goose Game

poki.com

Lines to Fill

Lines to Fill

poki.com

Shape Fold

Shape Fold

poki.com

Factory Balls Forever

Factory Balls Forever

poki.com

Image To Word Match

Image To Word Match

connectionsgame.io

Utforska

Produkter

Ladda ner

Support

Företag

Juridiskt

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

Vi använder cookies för att tillhandahålla och förbättra våra webbplatser. Genom att använda våra webbplatser samtycker du till cookies.

Integritetspolicy