ABC words

ABC words

Har du inte installerat WebCatalog? Ladda ner WebCatalog Desktop.

Spela på webben

Webbplats: connectionsgame.io

Förbättra din upplevelse med skrivbordsappen för ABC words på WebCatalog Desktop för Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kör appar i störningsfria fönster med många förbättringar.

Hantera och växla enkelt mellan flera konton och appar utan att byta webbläsare.

ABC Words kommer att presentera en serie ordförråd och spelare måste välja 1 av 3 bilder som motsvarar det givna ordförrådet. ABC Words är ett intressant pusselspel med syftet att hjälpa spelare att känna igen mer ordförråd. När du börjar spela visas ett ordförråd ovanför, tillsammans med 3 bilder som motsvarar 3 olika alternativ nedan. Spelaren kommer att välja en av dessa tre bilder om du tror att den representerar betydelsen av ordet ovan. Du kan också hoppa över det pusslet när du trycker på framåtknappen på skärmen. Spelet kräver att spelare har förmågan att förstå ett rikt och mångsidigt ordförråd.

Webbplats: connectionsgame.io

Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till ABC words. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.

Du kanske också gillar

Words Game

Words Game

connectionsgame.io

OMG Word Professor

OMG Word Professor

connectionsgame.io

Find Words

Find Words

connectionsgame.io

Image To Word Match

Image To Word Match

connectionsgame.io

Find The Lost Letter

Find The Lost Letter

connectionsgame.io

Rundle

Rundle

connectionsgame.io

Animals Word Search

Animals Word Search

connectionsgame.io

High Score Day

High Score Day

connectionsgame.io

Shapes Game

Shapes Game

connectionsgame.io

Pomni Math Game

Pomni Math Game

connectionsgame.io

Blurdle

Blurdle

connectionsgame.io

Guess Word

Guess Word

connectionsgame.io

Utforska

Produkter

Ladda ner

Support

Företag

Juridiskt

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

Vi använder cookies för att tillhandahålla och förbättra våra webbplatser. Genom att använda våra webbplatser samtycker du till cookies.

Integritetspolicy