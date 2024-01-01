WebCatalog

Xenioo is a renowned powerful and flexible platform which empowers professionals and businesses to build and publish their bots on multiple channels. We founded Xenioo in early 2017, with a mission to provide the fastest and greatest feature-packed chatbot platform possible. As the approach of Xenioo's chatbot creation is a type of "design first"​ model, you can create your chatbot without needing to select your target platform in advance. Once you are done with the design, you can then deploy it simultaneously on multiple channels. Xenioo supports publishing on the following channels: Web Site, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Whatsapp and Slack. Xenioo has all the tools. So all you need to give, is a degree of commitment and creativity.

Business
Bot-plattformar programvara

