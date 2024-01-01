WebCatalog

A channel marketing automation platform designed for simplicity, xAmplify helps engage your partners, generate partner-led leads and enables your partners to close deals. It works at any stage of your channel maturity. With decades of experience, xAmplify is designed with your partners in mind. They've been where they are and kept their problems and challenges in mind. They built the platform to automate the marketing tasks your partner has to do such as launching campaigns and branding content.

Business
Through-Channel Marketing Software

