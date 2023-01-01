Alternativ - WiserNotify
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer är det billigaste, snabbaste och enklaste sättet att upptäcka vad som verkligen händer online.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter erbjuder en ren och enkel skrivupplevelse för personer som inte letar efter avancerad rapportering eller funktioner för företag.
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso is a free website analyzer. It provides free reports for thousands of websites. For every website in our extensive database you can see detailed analysis, including traffic statistics, monthly earnings, facebook sharing information, web server location and website value estimates.
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView is a web analytics software that matches the IP addresses of companies that visit your website against our database in order to tell you the names of those businesses and more.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...
Chatarmin
chatarmin.com
Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...
Prelaunch.com
prelaunch.com
Prelaunch.com is a product validation platform that tests the market demand before the launch of a product. It helps to define the price, identify the target audience, and gather early customer feedback that help creators to either launch with confidence or wisely abandon their product idea. To rese...
Retention.com
retention.com
Retention.com integreras med världens ledande marknadsföringsautomatiseringsplattformar för att maximera publiktillväxten, återta intäkter från övergivna vagnar och åter engagera förfallna publik genom branschledande dataintegrationssystem. Maximera outnyttjade intäkter för din e-handelsbutik med en...
SuperBuzz
superbuzz.io
Öka retentionstrafik och vinster med GPT-3-teknik