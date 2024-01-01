Förbättra din upplevelse med skrivbordsappen för Whydonate på WebCatalog Desktop för Mac, Windows, Linux.
Whydonate is the best personal crowdfunding site & global fundraising platform that connects good causes with donors all over the world.
It is the best peer to peer fundraising platform for nonprofits, individuals causes, schools, startups, NGO’s, charities and community groups to collect donations. Whydonate charges 0% platform costs and no subscription costs.
Online Fundraising features:
1. Global Fundraising
2. Custom Branding
3. Recurring Donations
4. Peer to peer fundraising
Whydonate's Products:
1. Online fundraising platform
2. Donation button plugin for WordPress
3. Collectin Digital Collection Box
In addition to your own network, reach 300,000+ donors and 1,000,000+ visitors a month on Whydonate, so let's start.
