Webbplats: webio.com

Webio is an AI-powered platform for customer engagement, specifically focused on debt collection and debt management. Some key details about Webio's offerings: +> Conversational AI: * Webio uses conversational AI and chatbots to automate and blend customer conversations across various digital channels. * Their Propensity Guidance technology can predict customer states and design personalized journeys to improve engagement. +> Debt Collection and Payments: * Webio specializes in credit, collections, and payment messaging, helping enterprises engage positively with customers across the debt cycle. * They aim to improve liquidity by making difficult conversations easier through AI-assisted communications. +> Customer Engagement Platform: * Webio provides an end-to-end customer engagement platform that connects enterprises with their customers through the channels they use. * It includes features like on-demand messaging, real-time data integration, and simple API-based integrations. +> Success Metrics: * Webio claims to have achieved significant improvements for its clients, including 52% uplift in payment arrangements, 34% increase in promises-to-pay, and 75% automation of conversations. +> Security and Compliance: * Webio is ISO 27001 certified, demonstrating its commitment to information security and data protection. * It operates on the AWS cloud, providing a secure and resilient environment for customer engagement. Webio appears to be a specialized customer engagement platform that leverages conversational AI and automation to help enterprises, particularly in the debt collection and management domain, improve their customer interactions and drive better financial outcomes.
Productivity
Programvara för chatbots

