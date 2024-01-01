Alternativ - TruCentive
Sendoso
sendoso.com
Sendoso, den ledande sändningsplattformen, hjälper företag att sticka ut genom att ge dem nya sätt att engagera sig med kunder under hela köparens resa.
Wellable
wellable.co
Wellables friskvårdsplattform hjälper organisationer att bygga engagerande hälsoprogram för anställda, höja medarbetarupplevelsen och förändra kulturer
Tremendous
tremendous.com
Skicka digitala betalningar internationellt i stor skala. Omedelbar leverans, frustrationsfri inlösen, hundratals belöningsalternativ. Köp, skicka, spåra, hantera och märk dina utbetalningar på vår lättanvända plattform.
IncentivePilot
incentivepilot.com
IncentivePilot är den ledande spelifierings- och uppfinningsrika plattformen för ledare för försäljningsmöjligheter. Hantera enkelt miljonbudgetar, skicka tusentals belöningar på några sekunder och ge ditt team den bästa gåvan av alla, kraften att välja sitt pris. Spåra engagemang genom dina interna...
&Open
andopen.co
Bättre presenter för företag som bryr sig. Vårda relationer och bygga lojalitet mellan sälj-, marknadsförings-, HR- och CX-team.
Snappy
snappy.com
Snappy är en allt-i-ett företagspresentplattform som använder kraften i erfarenhet och glädje för att koppla samman människor runt om i världen.
StoreCash Perks
storecashperks.com
StoreCash is the easiest way to Send, Manage, and Recieve Gift Cards for your Employees, Partners, or Users. With our easy E-Giftcards, Digital Wallet, & Platform and API options there's no easier way to make your users happy!
RepeatMD
repeatmd.com
Sell more high-margin services with mobile rewards. RepeatMD helps medspas and aesthetic providers retain customers with loyalty programs and patient financing.
Prezzee Business
business.prezzee.com.au
At Prezzee, our mission is to transform the gifting landscape by creating human connection through remarkable digital gifting moments. We believe that gifting should always feel magical for both the sender and the recipient, hitting the mark with the right gift and a great customer experience – ever...
Prezzee
prezzee.com.au
At Prezzee, our mission is to transform the gifting landscape by creating human connection through remarkable digital gifting moments. We believe that gifting should always feel magical for both the sender and the recipient, hitting the mark with the right gift and a great customer experience – ever...
Prepaidify
prepaidify.com
Prepaidify, is a leading digital gift card website established in July 2018. We specialize in providing our clients with a wide range of digital gift cards from top national brands, including Google Play, iTunes, Starbucks, Nordstrom, and more. At Prepaidify, we believe in offering a seamless and ha...
Pazcare
pazcare.com
One card to access all allowances (Food, Fuel, Telecom, Gift, L&D & more) provided by employers. Give your employees the maximum accessibility to their tax benefits and plan monthly expenses with Pazcard. Be it ordering food through Zomato or buying groceries from your nearby departmental store - Pa...
Offiga
offiga.com
Offiga is India's first enterprise gifting dashboard that simplifies gifting for businesses of all sizes. It offers a range of features including tracking the real-time status of all orders, managing employee or client addresses, downloading a summary of order statuses and many more upcoming feature...
HiThrive
hithrive.com
The easiest way to recognize and reward employees. Integrated with Slack and Microsoft Teams to increase recognition and engagement. Meaningful recognition that your team will value.
Giftly
giftly.com
Giftly is revolutionizing the way people give and receive gifts.San Francisco-based startup upending the $100B-a-year gift card market by making gift cards more personal, customizable, beautiful, and fun than ever before.
Giftcardsify
giftcardsify.com
Giftcardsify is a dynamic and innovative online platform that revolutionizes the way people buy and utilize gift cards. This company has successfully merged the world of digital currencies with the convenience of e-Gift Cards, offering a secure, rapid, and straightforward method for making online tr...
PerkSweet
perksweet.com
PerkSweet is an employee engagement & rewards platform that lets you easily say thank you, congrats, farewell, great job, and much more to your team. PerkSweet offers an intuitive rewards & redemption process, unlimited digital group cards, and automated networking capabilities. PerkSweet allows you...
Loop & Tie
loopandtie.com
The Loop & Tie gift management platform helps businesses send sustainable, personalized gifts to audiences around the world. Mass production is bad for the environment and bad for the world. Every gift in the Loop & Tie marketplace comes from small or minority-owned businesses, or companies working ...
Huggg
huggg.me
Reward everyday contributions with tangible tokens of appreciation, driving employee AND customer satisfaction, engagement and retention
Virtual Incentives
virtualincentives.com
Instant Gratification. A Powerful Incentive. Prepaid incentives for market research & rewards programs powered by a simple, fast, customizable virtual solution.
Gyft
gyft.com
Gyft is the best way to buy & send gift cards online for retailers like Amazon, Starbucks, and iTunes. Use the Gyft mobile app to balance check gift cards.
Gift Baskets Overseas
giftbasketsoverseas.com
GiftBasketsOverseas.com is an A-ranked, BBB-accredited company based in the United States that specializes in delivering high-quality corporate gifts to over 200 countries. Everyone in the company is committed to delighting customers with superior service and extraordinary accessibility through a wi...
Huuray
huuray.com
Huuray is a GaaS (Gifting as a Service). We offer private and public customers a unique SaaS solution – with on-demand ordering and instant issuing of 5000+ gift cards across 100+ countries through a unique tech platform, incl. mass send-outs – whether it’s digital or physical gift cards across the ...
PerkUp
perkupapp.com
Send employees incredible gifts and rewards with PerkUp. Streamline work anniversary and birthday gifting, send cash incentives and distribute branded swag to your global team.
PerkSpot
perkspot.com
PerkSpot is the trusted platform that puts money back into your employees’ pockets. We source the most exclusive and personalized discounts, savings, and rewards that employees actually want. Our managed discount and reward experience brings it together so that it’s as easy and inexpensive as it is ...
FlowyTeam
flowyteam.com
flowyteam.com • Strategy Planning • OKRs • KPIs •Tasks (incl. Kanban) • Projects (incl. Gantt) • Whiteboards • Reports • Leads • Clients • Engagement • Tickets • Forms & Surveys • 360˚ Review • Rewards • Attendance • Leave • LMS • Outperform your Peers by executing your strategies and achieving your...
Karrot
karrotmarket.com
Karrot is the largest local community marketplace to buy, sell and trade new and used home decor, furniture, fashion and more. Join our growing community of over 10 million verified users!
Crewhu
crewhu.com
Crewhu is the only platform built for MSPs combining CSAT, NPS, Employee Recognition, and Gamification. Track the metrics that matter most to increase employee engagement, customer satisfaction, and close more deals!
BHN Rewards
bhnrewards.com
BHN Rewards (formerly Rybbon) is the all-in-one solution for sending, tracking, and managing digital rewards programs. With BHN Rewards, it’s easy to incorporate automated rewards from popular brands — including Amazon, Visa, and Mastercard — to boost engagement, increase response rates, generate br...
Hoppier
hoppier.com
Send Global Rewards to Clients or Employees in 5 Clicks or Less with Smarter Spending™ Controls! Create your remote lunch program, send a coffee, happy hour drinks, personal gifts, charity donations, learning allowances, and more. Hoppier works in over 60+ countries! 1000+ Global Organizations use H...
eGifter Rewards
egifterrewards.com
eGifter RewardsTM has many different ways to purchase gift cards, including buying gift cards in bulk and API delivery. Our Gift Card platform offers easy account set up, and robust reporting so you can optimize every purchase. Buy Gift Cards in bulk with ACH, Wire Transfer or Credit Card. You can s...
Runa
runa.io
With Runa, companies can pay the people they serve in any form of digital value (gift cards, prepaid cards, crypto, subscriptions and more), anywhere, instantly. Legacy payment mechanisms struggle to adapt to low-volume, high-velocity transactions both locally and globally, such as sending payouts t...
Tillo
tillo.io
Tillo enables businesses to supercharge their growth through an innovative platform that uses the power of digital gift cards to connect consumers to the brands they love. Our platform resolves two business headaches simultaneously, allowing you to tap into new revenue streams to acquire new custome...
Kudos
kudos.com
Kudos award-winning employee recognition platform enables organizations to create impactful, sustainable employee experiences that result in more employee engagement and improved business outcomes.
GroupGreeting
groupgreeting.com
At GroupGreeting, we believe the world is a better place when people feel appreciated. That’s our mission: to help make it easy for people to share appreciation - one person, one card at a time. Our service allows you to create a digital card and have multiple people sign it. Our modern approach to ...
Giftogram
giftogram.com
Giftogram is a free global platform that helps businesses send gift cards and prepaid cards with their chosen design, logo, and custom message in minutes. Founded on the idea of choice, recipients can decide where to redeem their Giftogram from hundreds of today’s most popular retailers. We’re on a ...
Guusto
guusto.com
Recognition built to impact frontline retention. Not another points program! Start in minutes, not months, with a free single user account that can send rewards to anyone. Flexible delivery to reach frontline workers through web, mobile app, TV displays and print options that require no technology t...
Awardco
award.co
Awardco boosts productivity, reduces spend, and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. Access the largest reward network on the planet and get tax compliance support for your employee rewards through Awardco's unique partnerships with Amazon Business and Deloitte. Enjoy dollar-...
SWAG.EU
swag.eu
SWAG.EU skapar exceptionella produktupplevelser som hjälper till att lyfta ditt varumärke. Vi designar, köper, tillverkar och distribuerar personliga kvalitetsprodukter... och vi är snabba. Vi är stolta över att vara din bästa partner för alla dina anpassade swag-behov i Europa. Vi erbjuder ett bret...
CorporateGift.com
corporategift.com
Corporate Gift är en presentplattform som har utvecklats för pågående programatiska gåvor i åtanke. Handla, lagra och ställ in allt en gång, och skapa sedan engagemang på några minuter. Vår lösning bildades kring tre pelare - ett stort utbud av produkter för att säkerställa mottagarnas tillfredsstäl...
SwagUp
swagup.com
SwagUp är den enda End to End Swag Management-plattformen. Vi tror att swag är otroligt kraftfullt, men också otroligt överkomplicerat att använda. Allt vi gör är centrerat kring att göra processen att skapa och skicka swag så enkel som möjligt. Vår plattform ger dig kraften att hantera produktdesig...
Stadium
bystadium.com
Stadium gör global gruppgåvor, belöningar och swag enkelt och personligt, oavsett skala eller avstånd. Vi låter dina mottagare över hela världen välja vad de vill ha och vart de ska skicka det, vilket eliminerar gissningar och maximerar effekten av varje utbyte. Oavsett om du tackar kunder eller ans...
NeoCurrency
neocurrency.com
NeoCurrency hämtar och förser kunder över hela världen med digitala belöningar från en unik katalog med toppmärken, förbetalda och andra kontantliknande alternativ i 24 olika valutor i 36 länder. NeoCurrency är en oberoende, USA-baserad leverantör av digitala belöningar och priser för kampanjer och ...
O4S
o4s.io
O4S är en teknologiplattform som revolutionerar hur distributionsledda företag engagerar sig med sina kanalpartners. Genom banbrytande lösningar och ett datadrivet tillvägagångssätt ger O4S företagen möjlighet att exakt rikta in sig på och motivera högpresterande kanalpartners, främja försäljningen ...
Paylode
paylode.com
Paylode är plattformen för kundförmåner för företag som snabbt vill lansera ett mycket engagerande kundförmånsprogram. Paylode gör det möjligt för företag att tillhandahålla ett omfattande förmånsprogram för sina kunder på en bråkdel av den tid och kostnad det tar att bygga ett internt. Paylode är s...
Giftpack
giftpack.ai
Giftpack AI är en innovativ företagspresentplattform. Vi använder AI-teknik för att automatisera bulkgåvor och skräddarsy varje gåva för var och en av dina mottagare. Visa uppskattning och engagera dina anställda och kunder med utvalda personliga gåvor på ett datadrivet sätt.
Alyce
alyce.com
Alyce är en AI-aktiverad presentplattform som hjälper företag att bygga relationer, påskynda försäljningen och öka varumärkesmedvetenheten genom personliga gåvor. Marknadsföring, försäljning och kundteam använder Alyce för att öppna dörren till nya affärer och vårda och belöna lojala kunder under he...
Kudoboard
kudoboard.com
Kudoboard är det perfekta gruppkortet för speciella tillfällen. Fira någon med ett online-gruppkort fyllt med meddelanden, GIF, foton och videor!
Giftbit
giftbit.com
Köp, skicka och spåra digitala presentkort för dina belönings- och incitamentsprogram.
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
Infrastruktur för belöningar, incitament, förmåner och utbetalningar för företag. Tusentals företag av alla storlekar, från nystartade företag till stora företag, använder Xoxodays affärsvaluta för att skicka belöningar, förmåner, incitament och betala ut utbetalningar.