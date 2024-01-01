Tax Credit Providers - Mest populära apparna
Tax credit providers are firms that help businesses optimize government incentives and tax breaks, like those for research and development (R&D), employee retention (ERC), and work opportunity (WOTC). Through tech-driven solutions, these services analyze companies' financial data, including expenses, W-2s, 1099s, and past tax filings, to determine eligibility for tax credits. Consequently, businesses can leverage these credits to reduce their income and payroll tax burdens.
Gusto
gusto.com
Gustos personalplattform hjälper företag som ditt ombord, betala, försäkra och stödja ditt hårt arbetande team. Löner, förmåner och mer.
Pilot
pilot.com
Fokusera på ditt företag, i vetskap om att våra expertbokhållare, med hjälp av mjukvarusuperkrafter, tar hand om dina böcker.
Neo.Tax
neo.tax
FoU-skatteavdrag för nystartade företag. neo.tax är den enklaste och mest exakta programvaran för skatteregistrering som någonsin byggts. Nystartade företag kan göra anspråk på FoU-skatteavdraget på 10 minuter och betala bara 10 % av den kontanta tillbaka de får!
TaxCredible
taxcredible.com
TaxCredible is a powerful SaaS platform that enables CPAs to quickly identify and deliver state and federal business tax incentives for their clients. After 20 years of partnering with CPAs, we recognized a need to simplify and streamline the tax credit process. TaxCredible creates efficiencies in a...
GOAT.tax
goat.tax
GOAT.tax gives an opportunity to start-ups and businesses including manufacturers, software, gaming and IoT companies to claim R&D tax credits via an online platform. GOAT.tax takes all the guesswork out of a complex tax credit incentive by offering an easy-to-use, self-guided experience along with ...
TaxRobot
taxrobot.com
TaxRobot is the quickest, easiest, and most affordable way to automate your R&D credit calculation and receive your money. We provide best-in-class substantiation reports, audit defense at no additional charge, and, best of all, we don't charge a fee unless we identify a benefit.
Clarus R+D
clarusrd.com
The Clarus R+D app automates the process of claiming research and development tax credits. Businesses of all sizes and types can qualify for the R&D tax credit. Yet the vast majority of credits are claimed by very large manufacturing companies. Why? Because, traditionally, R&D tax studies are compli...
Accountancy Cloud
theaccountancycloud.com
Accountancy Cloud erbjuder den bästa fullstackfinansieringsfunktionen för nystartade företag med hög tillväxt. Ekonomichefer och kraftfull programvara ger oöverträffad redovisning, FoU-skatteavdrag och finansiella tjänster för nystartade företag. Varje startup får tillgång till vår programvara som t...