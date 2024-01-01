Retail IoT Software - Mest populära apparna
Retail IoT software assists in configuring, managing, and monitoring Internet of Things (IoT) devices used throughout retail environments. This smart technology enables retail managers and store owners to optimize resource usage, reduce costs, and improve conditions for employees and customers, while also generating valuable data on store operations and visitors. Retail IoT solutions often include specialized hardware designed for retail settings and may synchronize with other connected devices, either preconfigured for IoT or connected through third-party sensors. Retail IoT software can feature or integrate with other IoT-related solutions, such as IoT platforms and IoT device management software. Many of these solutions also offer capabilities similar to retail analytics software, retail operations software, and retail business management software, and can integrate with these tools to share data, providing a unified approach to retail asset management and store optimization.
Skicka in ny app
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon är en amerikansk trådlös nätverksoperatör som tidigare verkade som en separat division av Verizon Communications under namnet Verizon Wireless.
OpSense
opsense.com
OpSense is an Internet of Things (IoT) platform built for food safety and quality monitoring for retail and foodservice industries. The OpSense platform monitors temperature, humidity, open doors, HVAC conditions and more. OpSense helps prevent inventory loss, improve refrigeration efficiency, impro...
Roambee
roambee.com
Roambee offers verifiably better supply chain visibility on demand, for on-time, in-full, in-condition delivery of shipments and assets anywhere in the world. 300+ enterprises are improving customer experience, service levels, product quality, cash cycles, business efficiencies, and sustainability w...
KABOB
kabob.io
Kabob Retail Cloud är en omfattande detaljhandelsteknologiplattform designad för att stödja butikskedjor och varumärken. Plattformen tillhandahåller en uppsättning kärn- och förlängningsapplikationer för att hjälpa företag att automatisera och effektivisera olika aspekter av sin verksamhet. Kärnapp...
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin har utvecklat nästa generations kassafri teknik som gör det möjligt för återförsäljare att snabbt implementera friktionsfri shopping i sina butiker. Zippins patentsökta tillvägagångssätt använder AI, maskininlärning och sensorfusionsteknik för att skapa den bästa konsumentupplevelsen: förvis...