Ricerca PEC

RicercaPEC is an online service that allows users to quickly and easily find the Certified Electronic Mail (PEC) addresses of businesses and professionals in Italy. It is positioned as the first technological platform in Italy dedicated to PEC search. The key features and capabilities of RicercaPEC include: * Single PEC Search: Users can enter a VAT number (P.IVA) of a company or professional and the platform will search for and display the corresponding PEC address. * Bulk PEC Search: Users can upload a CSV file containing a list of VAT numbers, and the platform will automatically search for and provide the PEC addresses for all the listed entities. * Search History: Registered users can access and export their past PEC search history, allowing for easy record-keeping and reference. * Accuracy: RicercaPEC claims to use official government sources to provide accurate and up-to-date PEC information for companies and professionals in Italy. * Simplicity and Efficiency: The platform has a user-friendly interface and aims to save time by enabling rapid PEC searches, whether for individual or multiple entities. Some key benefits highlighted by RicercaPEC include: * Time-saving: The platform's search functionality is designed to be fast and efficient, especially for bulk searches. * Comprehensive: RicercaPEC claims to have served over 1,000 clients and searched for more than 5,000 PEC addresses in the last 12 months. * Useful for Professionals: The platform is targeted at accountants, lawyers, and other professionals who regularly need to access PEC information. RicercaPEC appears to be a specialized platform focused on providing a streamlined and convenient way for users to quickly find the PEC addresses of businesses and professionals in Italy, leveraging official data sources and advanced search capabilities.

