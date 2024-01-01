Let’s reach your personalization potential At Relewise, we provide our customers with the competitive edge of true personalization, so they can deliver unique user experiences. We want your business to reach its personalization potential, and we want to help you all the way. Customized results at warp speed We offer a personalization platform with an outstanding ability to provide personalized search and recommendation results. Based on real-time user behavior, our platform adapts to the user’s unique interests and actions and provides excellent results at warp speed. The result is fantastic user experiences, and e-commerce businesses benefit from the platform’s extreme adaptability, flexible integration, super-fast engine, and automized learning. Search in products, variants, categories, and content, present personalized product recommendations, personalize the sort order when category browsing and triggers e.g. for marketing automation. Relewise supports millions of products and variants, where all data gets persisted, and where data is analyzed and used real-time with zero delay. Everything working smoothly in both B2C and B2B. Furthermore, Relewise fully embrace B2B with targeted features such as support for personalization in customer-specific assortments, customer segmentation, and multi-user customer accounts (and baskets). No hot air, lots of straight talk, and never a dull moment We believe that great relationships are everything and that great dialogue is where they start. That’s why our product changes with the needs of our customers and why we are dead serious about providing the highest HOW product quality and above-and-beyond service. Trust is our strongest currency, and we promise to give you all honest talk and no hot air sales pitches. We also promise to keep things interesting – we are driven by a never-ending desire to explore and to develop something better than what is.

