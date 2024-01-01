WebCatalog

Releasd

Releasd

Har du inte installerat WebCatalog? Ladda ner WebCatalog Desktop.

Använd webb-app

Webbplats: releasd.com

Förbättra din upplevelse med skrivbordsappen för Releasd på WebCatalog Desktop för Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kör appar i störningsfria fönster med många förbättringar.

Hantera och växla enkelt mellan flera konton och appar utan att byta webbläsare.

Releasd: Next Generation Coverage Reports. Releasd showcases the full breadth of activities undertaken by modern PRs in a visual format that busy clients and executives love. More Control: Quickly tailor layouts to showcase your work, your way. Just drag and drop, it couldn’t be easier. More Scope: Include the full breadth of your activity: coverage, social, metrics, plus supporting content and more. More Engagement: No more scrolling through screenshots. Reports look fabulous, and they’re much easier to absorb.

Kategorier:

Business
PR Analytics Software

Webbplats: releasd.com

Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till Releasd. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.

Alternativ

Meltwater

Meltwater

meltwater.com

Business Wire

Business Wire

businesswire.com

Critical Mention

Critical Mention

criticalmention.com

Agility PR Solutions

Agility PR Solutions

agilitypr.com

Prezly

Prezly

prezly.com

Muck Rack

Muck Rack

muckrack.com

CoverageBook

CoverageBook

coveragebook.com

MediaHQ

MediaHQ

mediahq.com

PeakMetrics

PeakMetrics

peakmetrics.com

Arkreach

Arkreach

arkreach.com

MVPR

MVPR

mvpr.io

Commetric

Commetric

commetric.com

Utforska

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Företag

Juridiskt

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.