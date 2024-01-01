Paystand

Paystand is a leading digital payment solution for B2B companies, with over 170,000 businesses transacting on its payment network. Paystand makes it easy to accept payments, streamline collections, and automate hours of manual AR tasks. Using Paystand, you can enable no-fee payments and simplify complex accounting processes and operations like collections, payment reconciliation, and the communication workflow with customers. You won't find any additional fees or markups associated with Paystand's network. Instead, you can access wholesale processing rates and collect payments electronically without paying any transaction fees. With robust support for many ERPs like NetSuite, Xero, and other eCommerce systems like Magento and Epicor, Paystand integrations upgrade the entire customer payment experience. Paystand helps you reduces costs and frees up AR resources across your business to improve cost savings, team productivity, and cash flow.
Finance
