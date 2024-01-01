Optily

Optily is a platform that specializes in optimizing and converting images for Webflow-powered websites. Some key highlights about Optily include: * Automated Image Optimization: Optily connects directly with a user's Webflow site and automatically compresses and optimizes images within the Webflow CMS, reducing file sizes by up to 80% without quality loss. * WebP Conversion: Optily can automatically convert JPG and PNG images to the WebP format, which is a more efficient modern image format that provides further file size reductions. * Advanced Field Support: Optily can optimize images across various Webflow CMS fields, including image fields, gallery fields, rich text fields, and ecommerce product images. * Seamless Integration: The platform integrates directly with Webflow through authentication, allowing users to manage image optimization directly from their Webflow dashboard. * Backup and Restore: Optily provides the ability to back up images before optimization and restore them if needed, ensuring designers and developers maintain full control. * Trusted by 3,500+ Businesses: According to the website, Optily is used by over 3,500 Webflow businesses to optimize their website images and improve performance. The platform offers a paid subscription model starting at $29.99 per month for 1,000 image credits, making it accessible for both individual creators and agencies working with Webflow sites. Optily positions itself as a dedicated Webflow image optimization solution, helping users unlock the full potential of their Webflow websites through faster load times and enhanced user experience.

