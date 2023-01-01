WebCatalog

Google Messages

Google Messages

Har du inte installerat WebCatalog? Ladda ner WebCatalog.

Använd webb-app

Webbplats: messages.google.com

Förbättra din upplevelse med skrivbordsappen för Google Messages på WebCatalog för Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kör appar i störningsfria fönster med många förbättringar.

Hantera och växla enkelt mellan flera konton och appar utan att byta webbläsare.

Messages är en applikation för SMS och snabbmeddelanden som utvecklats av Google för sitt mobiloperativsystem Android. Ett webbgränssnitt finns också tillgängligt. Lanserades den 12 november 2014 och stöder Rich Communication Services (RCS)-meddelanden sedan 2018. Appen stöder inte end-to-end-kryptering, men utvecklingen av funktionen sågs i en läckt intern version av appen den 23 maj 2020 . I april 2020 hade appen mer än en miljard installationer, vilket med största sannolikhet berodde på Googles bredare lansering av Rich Communication Services till många olika länder utan operatörsstöd.

Webbplats: messages.google.com

Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till Google Messages. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.

Du kanske också gillar

Google Podcasts

Google Podcasts

podcasts.google.com

Telegram

Telegram

telegram.org

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Killed By Google

Killed By Google

killedbygoogle.com

Google Play

Google Play

play.google.com

Messenger

Messenger

messenger.com

Google Vault

Google Vault

google.com

Google Developers

Google Developers

developers.google.com

Currents

Currents

google.com

Google Contacts

Google Contacts

contacts.google.com

Element

Element

element.io

Google Answers

Google Answers

answers.google.com

    Produkt

    Support

    Företag

    Juridiskt

    X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar
    Monobox
    Monobox
    Translatium
    Translatium

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    Vi använder cookies för att tillhandahålla och förbättra våra webbplatser. Genom att använda våra webbplatser samtycker du till cookies.

    Sekretesspolicy