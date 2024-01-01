InteliWise

InteliWISE is an enterprise AI chatbot and omni-channel conversational AI platform. InteliWISE provides AI-powered customer engagement solutions, including AI chatbots, voicebots, and live chat/messaging tools for enterprise customers. The platform offers capabilities for automating customer service, sales, marketing, and other business processes through conversational AI. It provides omni-channel support, allowing chatbots and voicebots to be integrated across channels like web, mobile, messaging apps, and voice assistants. InteliWISE claims its solutions can significantly reduce customer service costs and handle high volumes of interactions automatically. The platform is configurable and provides access for customers to train and customize the AI models powering the chatbots and voicebots. InteliWISE serves over 200 enterprise and small business customers across industries like e-commerce, customer service, and marketing. The company was recently acquired by Efecte Plc, a Finnish enterprise software provider. InteliWISE appears to be a mature conversational AI platform focused on driving automation and cost savings for enterprise customer engagement and business processes.
Kategorier:
Productivity
Programvara för chatbots

