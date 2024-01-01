Alternativ - Hasura Cloud
Appsmith
appsmith.com
Sluta brottas med data, leta efter det perfekta React-biblioteket och koda allt från grunden. Bygg interna verktyg 10 gånger snabbare med Appsmith.
Syncloop
syncloop.com
Syncloop is a visual API development platform that helps developers create APIs faster and easier. It supports various features such as basic modules, cron jobs, promote builds, team collaboration, wrapper services, and cloud environments. Syncloop also offers different pricing plans for shared, ded...
Presto API
prestoapi.com
PrestoAPI is one of the only no code, cloud based, tools to generate REST API’s. It lets developers instantly generate RESTful APIs from any data source, eliminating back-end development of modern mobile, web, and IoT applications.
Koxy AI
koxy-ai.web.app
Koxy AI is a no-code platform to build AI-powered sevrerless backend with no code and zero config. With Koxy AI you get a cloud-based serverless backend served from 35 regions around the world at the edge, Koxy Database (JSON-based) with unlimited storage, drag-and-drop API builder, and more than 80...
Jetic
jetic.io
Jetic is a cloud-native API and application integration platform based on Apache Camel, enabling developers to engineer, deliver, and maintain scalable APIs and integrations.
BuildShip
buildship.com
BuildShip är en lågkodad visuell backend-byggare som låter dig skicka API:er, schemalagda jobb, backend-molnfunktioner direkt. Drivs av AI, skapa dina egna arbetsflödesnoder, anslut till valfritt verktyg, databas och skapa skalbar backend för dina appar. BuildShip by Rowy Inc. stöds av toppinvester...