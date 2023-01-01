WebCatalog

Google Docs är en ordbehandlare som ingår som en del av en gratis webbaserad kontorssvit som erbjuds av Google inom Google Drive-tjänsten. Den här tjänsten inkluderar även Google Sheets och Google Slides, ett kalkylblad respektive presentationsprogram. Google Docs är tillgängligt som webbapplikation, mobilapp för Android, iOS, Windows, BlackBerry och som skrivbordsapplikation på Googles ChromeOS. Appen är kompatibel med Microsoft Office-filformat. Applikationen tillåter användare att skapa, visa och redigera filer online samtidigt som de samarbetar med andra användare i realtid. Redigeringar spåras av användaren med en revisionshistorik som visar ändringar. En redaktörs position markeras med en redaktörsspecifik färg och markör. Ett behörighetssystem reglerar vad användare kan göra. Uppdateringar har introducerat funktioner som använder maskininlärning, inklusive "Utforska", som erbjuder sökresultat baserat på innehållet i ett dokument, och "Åtgärder", som gör att användare kan tilldela uppgifter till andra användare.

