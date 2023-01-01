Alternativ - Fix Your Funnel
elink.io
elink.io
Bygg vad som helst med webblänkar. elink har allt du behöver för att spara bokmärken och bygga webbsidor, e-postnyhetsbrev, RSS-webbplatswidgets, sociala biolänkar, sociala väggar, automatiserat innehåll och mer. Skapa innehåll på några minuter!
Short.io
short.io
Short.io är en white label URL-förkortare som skapar korta länkar på varumärkesdomäner. Förkorta, anpassa och dela varumärkeswebbadresser med din publik.
Revue
getrevue.co
Bygg en lojal publik. Revue gör det enkelt för skribenter och förläggare att skicka redaktionella nyhetsbrev – och få betalt.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
Lägg till ominriktningspixlar, anpassad uppmaning, anpassade domäner till alla länkar du delar, anpassa utseendet på länkminiatyrer och rikta om alla som klickade.
Radio.co
radio.co
Vill du skapa en radiostation? Automatisera ditt schema, sänd live och spåra lyssnare från en lättanvänd plattform. Välkommen till Radio.co.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops är en viral och hänvisningsmarknadsföringsplattform för att lansera rankingtävlingar, lotterier, förlansering och hänvisningsprogram.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
Samarbeta med ShareASale för att bli en del av vårt betrodda affiliate-marknadsföringsnätverk. Vårt nätverk levererar marknadsföringslösningar till våra partners.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence är en influencer-marknadsföringstjänst som gör det möjligt för varumärken och influencers att ansluta, samarbeta och nå sina mål.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer är det billigaste, snabbaste och enklaste sättet att upptäcka vad som verkligen händer online.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter erbjuder en ren och enkel skrivupplevelse för personer som inte letar efter avancerad rapportering eller funktioner för företag.
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
Den ursprungliga varumärkesmarknadsplatsen med över 100 000 expertutvalda företagsnamn att välja mellan. Få matchande .com och en logotyp, och gratis rådgivning om varumärken från vårt team.
Adspyder
adspyder.io
AdSpyder is an upcoming digital ad-tech SaaS platform that help individuals and companies to analyse their competitors’ ad marketing campaigns and obtain useful insights that can be applied to their ad campaigns and benefit from them. Using adspyder, users can search ads which are currently or previ...
MarketMate AI
marketmateai.com
At MarketMate AI, our mission is to align sales and marketing to amplify creativity and boost revenue. We are dedicated to making generative AI more user-friendly for real marketing workflows. As an intuitive B2B marketing platform powered by AI, MarketMate focuses on target market identification, m...
E-goi
e-goi.com
E-goi is a Omnichannel Marketing Automation tool with more 700 000 users worldwide, which allows any company (from a Micro Blogger to a giant multinational) to manage its entire sales cycle, from capturing leads to customer conversion and loyalty. With E-goi schedule you can create landing pages, fo...
Capsulink
capsulink.com
Capsulink is a URL shortener designed to protects users from traffic loss, damaged external links, and missed profits.
Shared Domains
shared.domains
Homepage backlinks Get a valuable homepage backlink starting from $50 a year We were looking for the best way to get the most valuable backlinks at a low cost to rank our sites. In other words, for $150 you get a backlink from $2000-worth domain. Aftermarket is a service that provides ready-made slo...
HeadBidder
headbidder.net
Focus on the core part of your business that brings money, use HeadBidder.net for mechanic ad management work that is automated on the platform. The Header Bidding management platform is made for publishers and online-ad professional teams. Combines wrapped up ready-to-go features and tools: contain...
QApop
qapop.com
QApop will help you leverage Quora as a marketing channel. With your marketing tool, you can: - Discover the best questions on Quora - Let AI helps you to answer questions in minutes - Track non-answered questions with hundreds of views Quora is a great additional marketing channel whether you focus...
Nexweave
nexweave.com
Nexweave helps businesses drive higher engagement & conversions by serving hyper-personalized images, GIFs, interactive videos web pages across the customer journey. Over 1500+ Sales and Marketing teams trust us with their e-Mail, WhatsApp & Landing Page personalization needs.
Websays
websays.com
Websays is a software services company focused on web search, natural language processing and machine learning. With a mixed team of developers and data analysts, we meet our clients’ needs for data intelligence to handle large volumes of unstructured data. We categorize this data by topics, analyze...
Endorsal
endorsal.io
Endorsal — fully automate your online customer reviews. Import reviews from Google, Facebook and more. Automatic review requests. Beautiful testimonial widgets.
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso is a free website analyzer. It provides free reports for thousands of websites. For every website in our extensive database you can see detailed analysis, including traffic statistics, monthly earnings, facebook sharing information, web server location and website value estimates.
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
We, as humans, are wired to trust our feelings! No matter how much technology transforms, we still need validation to be assured. WiserNotify helps you get that validation. It helps you connect with your customer to increase trust and sales. Through interactive social proof notifications & urgency w...
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView is a web analytics software that matches the IP addresses of companies that visit your website against our database in order to tell you the names of those businesses and more.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...
Chatarmin
chatarmin.com
Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...
Prelaunch.com
prelaunch.com
Prelaunch.com is a product validation platform that tests the market demand before the launch of a product. It helps to define the price, identify the target audience, and gather early customer feedback that help creators to either launch with confidence or wisely abandon their product idea. To rese...
Retention.com
retention.com
Retention.com integreras med världens ledande marknadsföringsautomatiseringsplattformar för att maximera publiktillväxten, återta intäkter från övergivna vagnar och åter engagera förfallna publik genom branschledande dataintegrationssystem. Maximera outnyttjade intäkter för din e-handelsbutik med en...
Tracify
tracify.ai
Tracify är en mjukvara specialiserad på e-handelsföretag för spårning och attribution av alla dina marknadsföringsaktiviteter (multikanal). Med hjälp av en revolutionerande spårningsteknik kan användare spåras utan modellering eller Google Analytics - 100 % GDPR-kompatibel. Tracify erbjuder en mängd...
SuperBuzz
superbuzz.io
Öka retentionstrafik och vinster med GPT-3-teknik