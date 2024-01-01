WebCatalog

Dynamic Yield

Dynamic Yield

Har du inte installerat WebCatalog? Ladda ner WebCatalog Desktop.

Använd webb-app

Webbplats: dynamicyield.com

Förbättra din upplevelse med skrivbordsappen för Dynamic Yield på WebCatalog Desktop för Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kör appar i störningsfria fönster med många förbättringar.

Hantera och växla enkelt mellan flera konton och appar utan att byta webbläsare.

Dynamic Yield, a Mastercard company, helps businesses across industries deliver digital customer experiences that are personalized, optimized, and synchronized. With Dynamic Yield, marketers, product managers, developers, and digital teams can algorithmically match content, products, and offers to each individual customer for the acceleration of revenue and customer loyalty. Redefining personalization technology, Dynamic Yield’s Experience OS unifies business silos to deliver ongoing, personalized engagement from a single, fully customizable platform. With it, companies can build their own mix of powerful personalization capabilities, which can include a wide array of experience types, support any digital channel, adjust according to industry and KPIs, and improve time-to-market efficiency. Dynamic Yield is a 6-time Gartner-recognized Leader in Personalization, with customers like McDonald’s, Synchrony, SKIMS, Ocado, ON, and Decathlon. Dynamic Yield has also been consistently voted by customers as G2 Leaders in Personalization and A/B Testing for several years.

Kategorier:

Business
Personaliseringsprogramvara
Personalization Engines

Webbplats: dynamicyield.com

Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till Dynamic Yield. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.

Alternativ

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Klaviyo

Klaviyo

klaviyo.com

AfterShip

AfterShip

aftership.com

Duda

Duda

duda.co

Amplitude

Amplitude

amplitude.com

Optimizely

Optimizely

optimizely.com

Emma

Emma

myemma.com

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

Instapage

Instapage

instapage.com

Customer.io

Customer.io

customer.io

Omnisend

Omnisend

omnisend.com

Braze

Braze

braze.com

Du kanske också gillar

Enalito

Enalito

enalito.com

Iterable

Iterable

iterable.com

Forsta

Forsta

forsta.com

GoCustomer

GoCustomer

gocustomer.ai

SmartSender

SmartSender

smartsender.io

Dastomize

Dastomize

dastomize.com

Hushly

Hushly

hushly.com

TrenDemon

TrenDemon

trendemon.com

Persado

Persado

persado.com

NestDesk

NestDesk

nestscale.com

Darwinbox

Darwinbox

darwinbox.com

Contlo

Contlo

contlo.com

Utforska

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Företag

Juridiskt

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.