CritSend is the solution for your deliverability issues. Founded in 2007, CritSend developed the first service to face the deliverability challenge of transactional emails. CritSend's goal: Facilitating the delivery of emails in your clients’ inbox. Aware of deliverability challenges, CritSend decided to offer you a complete service to face them.

