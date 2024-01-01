AxxonPay is a premier payment solutions provider and a direct bank card acquirer for high risk merchants. We offer a range of payment services, including Visa, Mastercard, JCB, UnionPay, and alternative payment methods to clients across the globe. Our data-driven technologies are customized to suit the needs of our e-commerce clients, making online payments simple, secure and hassle-free. Our payment gateway facilitates an omnichannel payment process, combining acquiring capabilities, over 100 payment methods, mass payouts, and technological innovation within a single, seamless integration. AxxonPay guarantees swift money movement in a single click. Our clients benefit from reduced operational costs, reduced time-to-market for business expansion, and the perfect balance between conversion and security. With over 700 employees, AxxonPay has a global presence with four offices worldwide. We are licensed by the Financial Conduct Authority FCP of the UK. Our commitment to our clients is reflected in our state-of-the-art payment solutions and impeccable customer service.

