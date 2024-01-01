Альтернативы - Together AI
Botpress
botpress.com
Создавайте чат-ботов ChatGPT на удивление быстро 🚀. Первый конструктор чат-ботов нового поколения на базе OpenAI. Создавайте ботов, похожих на ChatGPT, для своего проекта или бизнеса, чтобы добиться цели. 🎯
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Совместная платформа для создания ИИ-агентов. Команды используют Voiceflow для разработки, тестирования и запуска агентов чата или голосового искусственного интеллекта — вместе, быстрее и в большом масштабе.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai — это ведущая платформа для производства полнофункциональных технологий искусственного интеллекта, LLM и компьютерного зрения для моделирования неструктурированных изображений, видео, текста и аудиоданных.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Любимый специалистами по данным, управляемый ИТ-специалистами. Ваше универсальное решение для обработки данных и разработки, развертывания и конвейеров данных в облаке.
Chooch
chooch.ai
Решения Chooch для компьютерного зрения помогают предприятиям автоматизировать визуальный анализ своих видео- и графических данных, чтобы обнаружить и понять значение самых тонких визуальных элементов — и все это в режиме реального времени, чтобы предоставить полезную информацию для принятия бизнес-...
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
Создавайте мощные приложения искусственного интеллекта за считанные минуты на платформе генеративного искусственного интеллекта Katonic без программирования. Повысьте производительность себя и своих сотрудников, улучшите качество обслуживания клиентов и делайте то, что могут сделать только крупные п...
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
Бессерверное облако для искусственного интеллекта. BentoCloud — это полностью управляемая платформа для создания и эксплуатации приложений искусственного интеллекта, обеспечивающая гибкую доставку продуктов командам искусственного интеллекта. BentoML — это платформа, позволяющая разработчикам прогр...
Vocode
vocode.dev
Vocode provides tools and abstractions to build any kind of voice-based application on top of LLMs. Examples of things you can build with Vocode include setting up LLMs to answer/make phone calls, act as personal assistants, join Zoom meetings, and more. What Vocode provides: * Conversation abstrac...
Vext
vextapp.com
Vext: The LLMOps OS Vext is an out-of-the-box LLMOps platform, offering a “Zapier for AI" experience for users who want to lego-block their LLM pipeline at speed and scale. With Vext, you can easily and rapidly develop custom AI applications tailored to your unique business needs and data. Not onl...
PromptPrivacy
promptprivacy.com
Prompt Privacy is a cutting-edge, first-generation artificial intelligence operating system that has been specifically developed to address the growing need for privacy and security in the AI-age. With its unique no-code design, Prompt Privacy offers a user-friendly and intuitive platform for profe...
Promptly
trypromptly.com
A low-code Generative AI platform for Enterprises making AI accessible to every organization.
Predibase
predibase.com
Predibase is the fastest, most efficient way to productionize open-source LLMs. As the developer platform for LoRA training and serving, Predibase makes it easy for engineering teams to fine-tune and serve any open-source LLM on state-of-the-art infrastructure in the cloud at the lowest possible co...
Preamble
preamble.com
Preamble offers an easy to use platform and AI policy marketplace to enhance the safety and security of generative AI and LLM systems. We enable businesses to enforce safety, privacy, security, and compliance AI guardrails. Preamble, Inc. is a veteran led company.
PentaPrompt
pentaprompt.com
PentaPrompt is a web application that provides access to powerful generative AI models. It benefits you by offering personalized creation, streamlining interactions with AI models, and giving you access to the best models from multiple providers, all in one place.
Opentune
opentune.ai
Opentune, a cutting-edge application designed for AI enthusiasts, developers, and innovators. Opentune offers a comprehensive platform for managing, customizing, and interacting with large language models. Opentune offers dedicated support and robust infrastructure tailored for your company's needs...
MarkovML
markovml.com
At MarkovML, our mission is to empower enterprises to harness the transformative power of their data through AI and boost their business growth. We empower knowledge workers with no-code AI tools, freeing them to focus on strategic tasks. Our collaborative, purpose-built, data-centric platform enab...
Lakera
lakera.ai
Lakera Guard empowers organizations to build GenAI applications without worrying about prompt injections, data loss, harmful content, and other LLM risks. Lakera Guard's capabilities are based on proprietary databases that combine insights from LLM applications, Gandalf, open-source data, and our de...
GradientJ
gradientj.com
GradientJ helps product teams deploy large language models at scale. Companies use us to create LLM-powered applications and monitor them in production. Our app provides tools to build and compare prompts, track live performance, and continuously improve models from human feedback.
Defog
defog.ai
Human-level AI analyst for every enterprise user. Deploy accurate AI-assisted data analysis with Defog's all-in-one platform.
CalypsoAI
calypsoai.com
As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and become increasingly prevalent in day-to-day use, the associated risks also rise. At CalypsoAI, we recognize these growing risks. Through our advanced AISec solutions, our mission is to empower both corporate and government organiza...
ASKtoAI
asktoai.com
ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.
Archie
archie.8base.com
Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the t...
Insighto.ai
insighto.ai
Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of ...
GPTGuard.ai
gptguard.ai
Keep all your ChatGPT and other LLM interactions safe and private. GPTGuard's technology replaces sensitive data in your prompts with synthetic data without affecting the context. You get all the benefits of ChatGPT without any privacy or security concerns.
FinetuneDB
finetunedb.com
FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.
AICamp
aicamp.so
With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.
Robust Intelligence
robustintelligence.com
Robust Intelligence позволяет предприятиям обеспечить трансформацию искусственного интеллекта с помощью автоматизированного решения для защиты от угроз безопасности. Платформа Robust Intelligence включает в себя механизм для обнаружения и оценки уязвимостей модели, а также для рекомендации и обеспеч...
OctoAI
octo.ai
OctoAI предоставляет инфраструктуру для запуска, настройки и масштабирования генеративных приложений искусственного интеллекта. OctoAI заставляет модели работать на вас, а не наоборот. Разработчики получают легкий доступ к эффективной инфраструктуре искусственного интеллекта, чтобы они могли запуска...
Qualetics
qualetics.com
Qualetics предоставляет революционную платформу искусственного интеллекта, которая позволяет вам легко использовать Data Science для вашего бизнеса без ограничений ресурсов и инфраструктуры. Компании любого размера, от стартапов до крупных предприятий, могут использовать платформу Qualetics для реше...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry — это облачная PaaS для команд машинного обучения, позволяющая создавать, развертывать и доставлять приложения ML/LLM в собственном облаке/локальной инфраструктуре более быстрым, масштабируемым и экономически эффективным способом с правильными средствами управления, что позволяет им дост...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI способствует внедрению GenAI на предприятиях. Нас поддерживают Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars и другие известные инвесторы. TuneChat: наше приложение для чата, основанное на моделях с открытым исходным кодом. TuneStudio: наша площадка для разработчиков,...
Autoblocks
autoblocks.ai
Создавайте более качественные и дифференцированные продукты искусственного интеллекта. Облачное рабочее пространство для совместной работы для быстрой разработки продуктов GenAI.
Aporia
aporia.com
Используйте функцию ML Observability от Aporia, чтобы обнаруживать дрейф и деградацию модели, централизовать управление моделями, объяснять прогнозы и улучшать модели ML в рабочей среде.