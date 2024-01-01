Retail IoT Software - Самые популярные приложения
Retail IoT software assists in configuring, managing, and monitoring Internet of Things (IoT) devices used throughout retail environments. This smart technology enables retail managers and store owners to optimize resource usage, reduce costs, and improve conditions for employees and customers, while also generating valuable data on store operations and visitors. Retail IoT solutions often include specialized hardware designed for retail settings and may synchronize with other connected devices, either preconfigured for IoT or connected through third-party sensors. Retail IoT software can feature or integrate with other IoT-related solutions, such as IoT platforms and IoT device management software. Many of these solutions also offer capabilities similar to retail analytics software, retail operations software, and retail business management software, and can integrate with these tools to share data, providing a unified approach to retail asset management and store optimization.
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon — американский оператор беспроводной сети, который ранее работал как отдельное подразделение Verizon Communications под названием Verizon Wireless.
OpSense
opsense.com
OpSense is an Internet of Things (IoT) platform built for food safety and quality monitoring for retail and foodservice industries. The OpSense platform monitors temperature, humidity, open doors, HVAC conditions and more. OpSense helps prevent inventory loss, improve refrigeration efficiency, impro...
Roambee
roambee.com
Roambee offers verifiably better supply chain visibility on demand, for on-time, in-full, in-condition delivery of shipments and assets anywhere in the world. 300+ enterprises are improving customer experience, service levels, product quality, cash cycles, business efficiencies, and sustainability w...
KABOB
kabob.io
Kabob Retail Cloud — это комплексная технологическая платформа для розничной торговли, предназначенная для поддержки сетевых магазинов и брендов. Платформа предоставляет набор основных и дополнительных приложений, которые помогают предприятиям автоматизировать и оптимизировать различные аспекты свое...
Zippin
getzippin.com
Компания Zippin разработала новое поколение технологии без касс, позволяющей ритейлерам быстро совершать покупки в своих магазинах без каких-либо затруднений. Запатентованный подход Zippin использует искусственный интеллект, машинное обучение и технологию объединения датчиков для создания наилучшег...