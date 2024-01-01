Generative AI Software - Самые популярные приложения
Generative AI Software refers to a category of software applications that utilize generative artificial intelligence algorithms to create content autonomously. These algorithms are typically based on deep learning techniques, particularly generative adversarial networks (GANs) or variational autoencoders (VAEs). Generative AI Software can be used to generate various types of content, including but not limited to: * Images: Generating realistic or abstract images, photo-realistic faces, landscapes, and more. * Videos: Creating video sequences, animations, and visual effects. * Text: Generating natural language text, including articles, stories, poems, and code snippets. * Music: Composing music tracks, melodies, and even entire compositions. * Design: Creating designs for products, logos, user interfaces, and architectural layouts. These software tools are valuable for artists, designers, developers, and other professionals seeking to streamline their creative processes, explore new ideas, or augment their existing workflows. Generative AI Software often allows users to control various parameters or input constraints to guide the generation process and achieve desired outcomes.
ChatGPT
chat.openai.com
ChatGPT: оптимизация языковых моделей для диалога. Мы обучили модель ChatGPT, которая взаимодействует в диалоговом режиме. Формат диалога позволяет ChatGPT отвечать на дополнительные вопросы, признавать свои ошибки, оспаривать неверные предпосылки и отклонять неуместные запросы. ChatGPT — это родств...
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
Вы можете использовать Bard для продвижения своих идей. С небольшой помощью Барда вы сможете делать такие вещи, как: - Обдумывайте идеи, разрабатывайте план или находите разные способы добиться цели. - Получите быстрое и понятное резюме по более сложным темам. - Создавайте первые наброски конспекто...
Replit
replit.com
Repl.it — это стартап из Сан-Франциско и онлайн-IDE (интегрированная среда разработки). Его название происходит от аббревиатуры REPL, что означает «цикл чтения-оценки-печати». Сервис был создан иорданским программистом Амджадом Масадом и иорданским дизайнером Хайей Оде в 2016 году. Repl.it позволяет...
Microsoft Copilot
copilot.microsoft.com
Ваш повседневный AI-спутник.
Claude
claude.ai
Claude — ИИ-помощник нового поколения для решения ваших задач любого масштаба.
Hugging Face
huggingface.co
Сообщество искусственного интеллекта строит будущее. Создавайте, обучайте и развертывайте современные модели на основе эталонного открытого исходного кода в области машинного обучения.
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks — компания, основанная создателями Apache Spark. Databricks вырос из проекта AMPLab в Калифорнийском университете в Беркли, который участвовал в создании Apache Spark, среды распределенных вычислений с открытым исходным кодом, построенной на основе Scala. Databricks разрабатывает веб-плат...
Blackbox
blackbox.ai
BLACKBOX.AI — это LLM-программа по программированию, призванная изменить способы создания программного обеспечения. Создавая BLACKBOX.AI, мы преследуем следующие цели: Ускорьте темпы инноваций внутри компаний, заставив инженеров в 10 раз быстрее создавать и выпускать продукты. Ускорить рост числа ...
Build AI
buildai.space
Встройте искусственный интеллект в свой бизнес. За считанные минуты. Создавайте собственные веб-приложения на базе искусственного интеллекта, адаптированные к вашему бизнесу. Никаких технических навыков не требуется.
Krater AI
krater.ai
Поднимите свои предприятия на новый уровень с помощью Krater AI. Наше универсальное приложение SuperApp раскрывает возможности технологии искусственного интеллекта, позволяя выполнять любые задачи: от создания контента до преобразования текста в речь. С Krater вы получите доступ к безграничным возмо...
AI Code Mentor
code-mentor.ai
Наставник по AI-коду. Начните программировать умнее уже сегодня с помощью идеального инструмента объяснения. на основе искусственного интеллекта для оптимизации, рефакторинга и проверки кода!
Autocode
autocode.com
Уведомления о новых пользователях. Оповещения о покупке. Запланированные работы. Сообщество ботов. SQL-запросы. Внутренняя оснастка. Создавайте все, что захотите, с помощью JavaScript и API.
Botpress
botpress.com
Создавайте чат-ботов ChatGPT на удивление быстро 🚀. Первый конструктор чат-ботов нового поколения на базе OpenAI. Создавайте ботов, похожих на ChatGPT, для своего проекта или бизнеса, чтобы добиться цели. 🎯
AIWRITER
aiwriter.fi
Хотите заработать деньги с помощью Chat GPT? Не ищите ничего, кроме AI Writer — идеального инструмента для создания высококачественного интересного контента за считанные секунды. Благодаря нашим передовым алгоритмам искусственного интеллекта и интуитивно понятному интерфейсу вы можете с легкостью с...
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Совместная платформа для создания ИИ-агентов. Команды используют Voiceflow для разработки, тестирования и запуска агентов чата или голосового искусственного интеллекта — вместе, быстрее и в большом масштабе.
Refraction
refraction.dev
Рефакторинг кода, создание документации, создание модульных тестов и многое другое. Просто вставьте блок кода, выберите язык или инфраструктуру, затем нажмите «Создать», и вы станете свидетелем волшебства.
Sourcegraph
sourcegraph.com
Понимайте, исправляйте и автоматизируйте свою кодовую базу с помощью платформы анализа кода Sourcegraph.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai — это ведущая платформа для производства полнофункциональных технологий искусственного интеллекта, LLM и компьютерного зрения для моделирования неструктурированных изображений, видео, текста и аудиоданных.
AI2sql
ai2sql.io
С помощью AI2sql инженеры и неинженеры могут легко писать эффективные и безошибочные SQL-запросы, не зная SQL.
AskCodi
askcodi.com
Помощник по кодированию с использованием искусственного интеллекта. Парный программатор для нужд разработчиков.
Together AI
together.ai
Самая быстрая облачная платформа для создания и запуска генеративного искусственного интеллекта.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Любимый специалистами по данным, управляемый ИТ-специалистами. Ваше универсальное решение для обработки данных и разработки, развертывания и конвейеров данных в облаке.
Chooch
chooch.ai
Решения Chooch для компьютерного зрения помогают предприятиям автоматизировать визуальный анализ своих видео- и графических данных, чтобы обнаружить и понять значение самых тонких визуальных элементов — и все это в режиме реального времени, чтобы предоставить полезную информацию для принятия бизнес-...
DeftGPT
deftgpt.com
С DeftGPT вы можете: * Упростите написание контента: DeftGPT позволяет вам задавать вопросы, получать мгновенные ответы и вести интерактивные беседы с искусственным интеллектом. У вас будет мгновенный доступ к GPT-4, gpt-3.5-turbo, Claude от Anthropic и множеству других ботов. * Управление командо...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics выступает в качестве вашего надежного второго пилота для бизнеса, чтобы сделать вас умнее, быстрее и увереннее в принятии решений на основе данных. IBM Cognos Analytics дает каждому пользователю — будь то специалист по данным, бизнес-аналитик или специалист, не связанный с ИТ, —...
Codeium
codeium.com
Codeium is the modern coding superpower, a code acceleration toolkit built on cutting edge AI technology. With easy integration into editors, you can focus on being the best software developer, not the best code monkey.
Tabnine
tabnine.com
Tabnine is the AI coding assistant that accelerates and simplifies software development while keeping your code private, secure, and compliant. Boost engineering velocity, code quality, and developer happiness by automating the coding workflow — and get to market faster — with Tabnine AI.
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
Создавайте мощные приложения искусственного интеллекта за считанные минуты на платформе генеративного искусственного интеллекта Katonic без программирования. Повысьте производительность себя и своих сотрудников, улучшите качество обслуживания клиентов и делайте то, что могут сделать только крупные п...
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai — ведущий поставщик платформ генеративного искусственного интеллекта и машинного обучения с открытым исходным кодом, миссией которого является демократизация искусственного интеллекта. Он воплощает техническое мастерство 30 мастеров Kaggle в простые облачные продукты искусственного интеллекта...
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
Бессерверное облако для искусственного интеллекта. BentoCloud — это полностью управляемая платформа для создания и эксплуатации приложений искусственного интеллекта, обеспечивающая гибкую доставку продуктов командам искусственного интеллекта. BentoML — это платформа, позволяющая разработчикам прогр...
Mistral AI
mistral.ai
Fast, open-source and secure language models. Facilitated specialisation of models on business use-cases, leveraging private data and usage feedback. Built from a world-class team in Europe, targeting global market.
Composable Prompts
composableprompts.com
Composable Prompts's mission is to revolutionize the way applications interact with content. While Large Language Models (LLMs) like GPT have fundamentally changed our interaction with textual data, Composable Prompts believes in taking a step further. Composable Prompts ensures that every business...
Stability AI
stability.ai
Stability AI is building open AI tools that will let us reach our potential. Designing and implementing solutions using collective intelligence and augmented technology.
Vocode
vocode.dev
Vocode provides tools and abstractions to build any kind of voice-based application on top of LLMs. Examples of things you can build with Vocode include setting up LLMs to answer/make phone calls, act as personal assistants, join Zoom meetings, and more. What Vocode provides: * Conversation abstrac...
Vext
vextapp.com
Vext: The LLMOps OS Vext is an out-of-the-box LLMOps platform, offering a “Zapier for AI" experience for users who want to lego-block their LLM pipeline at speed and scale. With Vext, you can easily and rapidly develop custom AI applications tailored to your unique business needs and data. Not onl...
PromptPrivacy
promptprivacy.com
Prompt Privacy is a cutting-edge, first-generation artificial intelligence operating system that has been specifically developed to address the growing need for privacy and security in the AI-age. With its unique no-code design, Prompt Privacy offers a user-friendly and intuitive platform for profe...
Promptly
trypromptly.com
A low-code Generative AI platform for Enterprises making AI accessible to every organization.
Predibase
predibase.com
Predibase is the fastest, most efficient way to productionize open-source LLMs. As the developer platform for LoRA training and serving, Predibase makes it easy for engineering teams to fine-tune and serve any open-source LLM on state-of-the-art infrastructure in the cloud at the lowest possible co...
Preamble
preamble.com
Preamble offers an easy to use platform and AI policy marketplace to enhance the safety and security of generative AI and LLM systems. We enable businesses to enforce safety, privacy, security, and compliance AI guardrails. Preamble, Inc. is a veteran led company.
PentaPrompt
pentaprompt.com
PentaPrompt is a web application that provides access to powerful generative AI models. It benefits you by offering personalized creation, streamlining interactions with AI models, and giving you access to the best models from multiple providers, all in one place.
Opentune
opentune.ai
Opentune, a cutting-edge application designed for AI enthusiasts, developers, and innovators. Opentune offers a comprehensive platform for managing, customizing, and interacting with large language models. Opentune offers dedicated support and robust infrastructure tailored for your company's needs...
MarkovML
markovml.com
At MarkovML, our mission is to empower enterprises to harness the transformative power of their data through AI and boost their business growth. We empower knowledge workers with no-code AI tools, freeing them to focus on strategic tasks. Our collaborative, purpose-built, data-centric platform enab...
Lakera
lakera.ai
Lakera Guard empowers organizations to build GenAI applications without worrying about prompt injections, data loss, harmful content, and other LLM risks. Lakera Guard's capabilities are based on proprietary databases that combine insights from LLM applications, Gandalf, open-source data, and our de...
GradientJ
gradientj.com
GradientJ helps product teams deploy large language models at scale. Companies use us to create LLM-powered applications and monitor them in production. Our app provides tools to build and compare prompts, track live performance, and continuously improve models from human feedback.
Defog
defog.ai
Human-level AI analyst for every enterprise user. Deploy accurate AI-assisted data analysis with Defog's all-in-one platform.
CalypsoAI
calypsoai.com
As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and become increasingly prevalent in day-to-day use, the associated risks also rise. At CalypsoAI, we recognize these growing risks. Through our advanced AISec solutions, our mission is to empower both corporate and government organiza...
ASKtoAI
asktoai.com
ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.
Archie
archie.8base.com
Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the t...
Insighto.ai
insighto.ai
Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of ...
GPTGuard.ai
gptguard.ai
Keep all your ChatGPT and other LLM interactions safe and private. GPTGuard's technology replaces sensitive data in your prompts with synthetic data without affecting the context. You get all the benefits of ChatGPT without any privacy or security concerns.
FinetuneDB
finetunedb.com
FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.
AICamp
aicamp.so
With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.
WPCode
wpcode.com
Automate your WordPress site and apps. Create advanced automations in minutes that connect to your favourite plugins, other WordPress sites and non-WordPress apps. It’s both Easy and Powerful!
Refact.ai
refact.ai
Refact is an open-source AI coding assistant with blazing-fast code completion, powerful code improvement tools, and chat. Fine-tuned AI Coding Assistant that Boosts Developers' Team Productivity by 45%.
Programming Helper
programming-helper.com
More than just a code generator. A tool that helps you with a wide range of tasks. All in one place.
Moderne
moderne.io
Moderne is a developer collaboration platform for automated code refactoring and analysis that migrates, maintains, and secures source code with speed and accuracy at mass scale. Code remediations, updates, and migrations that can take many months of manual work can be done in minutes. Our unique ...
CodePal
codepal.ai
CodePal is the ultimate coding companion. It is a comprehensive platform that offers a range of coding helpers and tools to assist developers. It is great for students, beginners, experienced developers, and companies who want to improve their development process. AI Code generators can do a variet...
mutable.ai
mutable.ai
Mutable.ai is excited to introduce Auto Wiki v2, our technology transforms your codebase into Wikipedia-style articles. Now featuring code diagrams and the ability to use AI to revise your wiki, it’s our favorite way to to learn about new codebases and maintain up-to-date documentation.
CodeSquire.ai
codesquire.ai
AI code writing assistant for data scientists, engineers, and analysts. Get code completions and suggestions as you type. *Writes code, tailored to your code style and use cases *Writes complex functions by specifying multiple steps *Explains code *Translates Language into SQL queries *Writes funct...