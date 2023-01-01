Альтернативы - Scratcher
UpViral
upviral.com
Розыгрыши и вознаграждения UpViral — это самый быстрый способ развития вашего бизнеса в Интернете. Генерируйте трафик, расширяйте свой список и превращайте подписчиков в клиентов.
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam — это маркетинговая платформа для роста. Мы даем вам возможность проводить потрясающие кампании, которые развивают ваш бизнес.
Interacty
interacty.me
Маркетологи (фрилансеры и агентства), производственные студии, издатели Interacty позволяет маркетологам привлекать аудиторию и увеличивать продажи с помощью интерактивного опыта и игр. Геймифицированный маркетинговый контент увеличивает вовлеченность и время внимания, а также привлекает больше поте...
myQuiz
myquiz.org
Создавайте онлайн-викторины и интерактивные презентации, чтобы привлечь аудиторию. Работает на любом устройстве с подключением к Интернету. До 100 000 участников
Goosechase
goosechase.com
В Goosechase опыт – это все! Goosechase, изначально вдохновленная охотой за мусором, представляет собой платформу интерактивного опыта (IXP), которая позволяет лидерам, организациям и школам вовлекать, активировать и обучать свои сообщества. Созданная онлайн, но играемая в реальном мире, Goosechase ...
Loquiz
loquiz.com
Gamification platform to create, play and grow. Ideal for +tour operators to make self guided (audio) tours, +event professionals to create hybrid team building games, +HR managers to create new employee onboarding games, +teachers to make students learn and move actively.
Enrichigo
enrichigo.com
Enrichigo is an gamification popups platform that allows you to create customized scratchcard campaigns for your website. To simplify our service, we only offer “scratchcards”. So why would you use a scratchcard on your website? Easy as it could be, too: - Strengthen the commitment of visitors - Inc...
Brame
brame.io
Brame has developed a software solution with which you can easily create your own gamification campaigns. Similar to Wixx or Jimdoo websites, you can put together your own game using the modular system on a subscription basis. Inexpensive, easy to use and customizable, without any programming work.
Accept Mission
acceptmission.com
Accept Mission is Innovation platform that organizations use to collect ideas (campaigns, boards), manage ideas, managing portfolio and dashboarding. We are unique becasue of: - Gamification - Engage users with undercover usage, leaderboards, goals, smart notifications - Integrated platform - all in...
InteractionUP
web.interactionup.com
Engagement Platform Generation 2.0. Liven up your interaction with our unique engagement platform.
Gamify Route
gamifyroute.com
Gamify Route is easy to use, highly customizable and has a library of pre-made templates, so businesses can get up and running quickly and easily 🚀. With Gamify Route, you can design and create interactive game pages that accomplish your business goals. From landing pages to opt-in pages, validatio...
SuperLikers
superlikers.com
Own the most effective and addictive loyalty program in your industry and win the hearts of your customers
Socialman
socialman.net
Socialman is a SaaS platform for creating and managing giveaways through multiple social media channels. It is a cross-platform application that allows users to post content on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Telegram, Reddit, Spotify, Steam, Discord, and Twitch. Referral a...
NextBee
web.nextbee.com
NextBee's advocacy program management tools can help accelerate word of mouth reach for brands through catchy, compelling and branded social widgets, programmable rewards and recognition rules, and group challenges.
Drimify
drimify.com
Gamification platform. Engage your audience. Reach your goals. Customise experiences and games in minutes. OUR MISSION Gamification to change the World Everyone loves to play. It’s part of human nature. At Drimify, play means pushing the limits of creativity and innovation. Our goal is to give peopl...
QuizHub
quiz.konfhub.com
Introducing QuizHub: LIVE Quizzes With ChatGPT Elevate your quizzing experience with QuizHub, the ultimate platform designed to make online quizzes engaging, interactive, and seamless. Packed with a wide range of innovative features, QuizHub takes quizzing to new heights, whether it's for educationa...
Datagame
datagame.io
Datagame enhances or replaces traditional online surveys with interactive, mobile-friendly gamified experiences. These gamified surveys significantly improve user engagement and response rates, yielding superior and more authentic insights. The growing Datagame catalog includes solutions for MaxDiff...
Captain Up
captainup.com
Captain Up, the world’s first cloud-based engagement and retention platform, maximizes customer activity and loyalty - using game mechanics and behavioral psychology. A recommended solution by leading brands around the globe - setting a golden standard in loyalty & gamification.
Socialshaker
socialshaker.com
Socialshaker offers marketers a range of 30 mechanisms to set up contests and giveaways games with social media on Facebook, mobile or website.
InAppStory
inappstory.com
Extend the mobile users' lifecycle through native communication channels. Delivering rich content and engaging across the funnel with Stories! MISSION InAppStory is an international software company that connects existing businesses with prospective and current customers allowing higher conversions,...
myCred
mycred.me
myCred makes it simple to create a loyalty program or gamify your website so that you can increase the average customer value with less marketing effort.
Gametize
gametize.com
Gametize — это платформа геймификации и взаимодействия с сообществом для предприятий любого размера. Его предложения включают простую в использовании систему управления контентом с множеством функций, настраиваемые достижения и награды, многочисленные механизмы мотивации социального поведения, а так...
Cool Tabs
cool-tabs.com
Управляйте своими маркетинговыми кампаниями в социальных сетях и на своем веб-сайте, привлекая потенциальных клиентов. Контролируйте свои социальные сети и выполняйте социальное прослушивание, мониторинг бренда и курирование контента в режиме реального времени. - Расширяйте свою цифровую аудиторию и...
BeeLiked
beeliked.com
BeeLiked — это геймифицированная платформа для создания интерактивных рекламных акций с целью увеличения количества потенциальных клиентов, вознаграждения и стимулирования отделов продаж, а также повышения лояльности клиентов. Превратите потенциальных клиентов в микроинфлюенсеров. Привлекайте и стим...
Qualifio
qualifio.com
Qualifio позволяет крупным брендам и средствам массовой информации привлекать аудиторию по цифровым каналам с помощью более чем 50 шаблонных интерактивных форматов (викторины, конкурсы, опросы, тесты, анимационные игры и т. д.). Благодаря строгому соблюдению GDPR платформа позволяет собирать обширны...
CustomerGlu
customerglu.com
CustomerGlu — это платформа геймификации, призванная помочь вам создать богатый опыт в приложениях, способствующий привлечению и удержанию клиентов. Благодаря более чем 50 готовым шаблонам и возможности создавать свои собственные с нуля вы можете легко решить любую проблему удержания или вовлечения,...
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics — это инновационная платформа взаимодействия с клиентами, специализирующаяся на активации посетителей, взаимодействии с клиентами и современном пакете аналитики. Платформа позволяет брендам B2C автоматизировать, персонализировать и полностью управлять жизненным циклом своих клиентов, реализ...
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch — это сложное программное обеспечение для реферального маркетинга и лояльности, которое привлекает ваших клиентов, где бы они ни находились — в вашем мобильном или веб-приложении или за его пределами. Некоторые из самых инновационных и известных брендов в мире используют SaaSquatch для во...
ViralSweep
viralsweep.com
ViralSweep — это платформа вирусного маркетинга с инструментами для проведения розыгрышей, конкурсов и розыгрышей призов.