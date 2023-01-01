WebCatalog

Альтернативы - ReviewTrackers

IONOS

IONOS

ionos.com

Доступ ко всему вашему миру IONOS: контракты, продукты и данные клиентов, заказ или изменение услуг — теперь вход в систему защищен паролем.

SEMrush

SEMrush

semrush.com

SEMrush предлагает решения для SEO, PPC, контента, социальных сетей и конкурентных исследований. Нам доверяют более 6000000 маркетологов по всему миру

Moz

Moz

moz.com

При поддержке крупнейшего сообщества SEO-специалистов на планете Moz создает инструменты, которые упрощают SEO, входящий маркетинг, построение ссылок и контент-маркетинг. Начните бесплатную 30-дневную пробную версию сегодня!

Thryv

Thryv

thryv.com

Управляйте клиентами в любое время, в любом месте и на любом устройстве с помощью программного обеспечения Thryv для малого бизнеса: CRM, текстовый и электронный маркетинг, социальные сети, веб-сайты и многое другое.

BirdEye

BirdEye

birdeye.com

BirdEye — это комплексная платформа для обслуживания клиентов. Более 60 000 компаний всех размеров каждый день используют BirdEye, чтобы их можно было найти в Интернете через обзоры, выбрать клиентов с помощью текстовых сообщений и стать лучшим бизнесом с помощью инструментов опросов и анализа.

PromoRepublic

PromoRepublic

promorepublic.com

Используйте платформу управления социальными сетями PromoRepublic, чтобы создавать и настраивать контент с помощью встроенных инструментов, планировать его размещение на нескольких страницах социальных сетей, запускать рекламу и получать результаты для своего бизнеса.

Marketing 360

Marketing 360

marketing360.com

Усильте свой бренд® с помощью маркетинговой платформы №1® для малого бизнеса.

Yext

Yext

yext.com

Yext — технологическая компания из Нью-Йорка, работающая в области управления онлайн-брендами. Он предлагает обновления бренда, используя свою облачную сеть приложений, поисковые системы и другие возможности. Компания была основана в 2006 году Говардом Лерманом, Брайаном Дистелбургером и Брентом Мет...

Vendasta

Vendasta

vendasta.com

Самый простой способ продавать цифровые решения под собственным брендом. Vendasta — это платформа «white label» для компаний, предоставляющих цифровые решения для малого и среднего бизнеса.

SOCi

SOCi

meetsoci.com

SOCi — это маркетинговая платформа для брендов, работающих в нескольких точках продаж. Мы даем возможность таким компаниям, как Ace Hardware, Sport Clips и Anytime Fitness, подключаться к местной аудитории по всем маркетинговым каналам.

Solocal

Solocal

solocal.com

Мы помогаем бизнесу расти с помощью цифровых технологий. Мгновенно получайте персональные советы с помощью бесплатного цифрового аудита.

Mobal

Mobal

mobal.io

Управляйте всеми списками своих компаний из одного места, без особых усилий. Мы делаем управление вашими бизнес-списками увлекательным, быстрым и приятным.

Chatmeter

Chatmeter

chatmeter.com

Chatmeter предоставляет брендам с несколькими локациями локальную информацию и инструменты, необходимые для мониторинга, анализа и улучшения качества обслуживания клиентов в масштабе.

Mobilosoft

Mobilosoft

mobilosoft.com

Gérez le marketing digital local de votre réseau d'enseigne depuis une plateforme : visibilité en ligne, publication, e-réputation et publicités locales.

iReview

iReview

ireview.com

iReview: Your Trusted Partner in Online Reputation Management In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, businesses recognize the critical role that online reviews play in shaping their success. Enter iReview—an innovative online reputation management platform designed to empower businesses in the d...

Digitaleo

Digitaleo

digitaleo.com

The platform that makes local marketing easier. From customer review moderation and social network management to sponsored campaigns and local visibility, Digitaleo helps networks and brands to drive more traffic to their points of sale!

DashLoc

DashLoc

dashloc.com

DashLoc is a revolutionary hyperlocal listing platform that connects local businesses with nearby customers in a seamless and efficient manner. With its user-friendly interface and geolocation capabilities, DashLoc enables users to discover and engage with businesses operating in their immediate vic...

RocketData

RocketData

rocketdata.ru

RocketData is an easy-to-use platform to manage your company’s business information and reviews among 30+ location-based services: maps, search engines, all popular directories, GPS devices and social networks. RocketData adds information about your company to these services, finds mistakes, fixes t...

Reptrics

Reptrics

reptrics.com

Reptrics is all-in-one Customer Success Software for B2B SaaS businesses to drive customer retention & growth. Reptrics is built for proactive Customer Success team & executive leader to manage customer onboarding, and renewals, reduce churn, and boost expansion opportunities. Reptrics empowers cust...

PowerChord

PowerChord

powerchord.com

PowerChord helps brands and manufacturers who sell through dealer networks to enhance the customer journey with coordinated messaging and data-driven insights to optimize marketing spend. PowerChord's software easily integrates into your existing marketing tech suite to connect with customers on a l...

LOCALACT

LOCALACT

localact.com

LOCALACT is the premier local digital marketing platform for franchisees. We put your franchisees and business locations front and center in every local market, helping them reach more people online and convert them into customers. From hyper-local ad campaigns, to local store data management and on...

Advice Local

Advice Local

advicelocal.com

Advice Local is dedicated to providing scalable, cost effective and customizable local presence management solutions to our channel partners, brands, agencies and local marketers.

Neustar Localeze

Neustar Localeze

neustarlocaleze.biz

Neustar Localeze is the trusted business listings identity management provider for local search, helping national brands and local businesses take control and improve the visibility of their online business listings and delivering trusted, verified local business information to a broad network of lo...

myPresences

myPresences

mypresences.com

mypresences.com is the best way to optimise and manage a business’s online presence & reputation and allows them to create, maintain and monitor a presence across over 2000 services that is correct, consistent and complete in a minimum of time and without the need to understand each service. As new ...

Direction Local

Direction Local

direction.com

Direction Local is a complete local marketing platform designed for businesses that want to quickly increase online visibility, reach more customers, and enhance their reputation. Its powerful toolkit includes citation building to top US directories, listing management, reviews management, a publish...

GMBapi.com

GMBapi.com

gmbapi.com

GMBapi.com is the value option for multi location Google Business Profile software. Agencies and direct customers love us. Manage your local reputation and post content, services, products and photos in bulk. Get an easy overview of all your Local Search priorities and performance so you know what l...

SO Connect

SO Connect

soconnect.com

Listings helps your local business get found by more customers. Update your company information in one go on 50+ platforms, improve your rankings and receive more website traffic, phone calls and visitors to your location(s). We currently serves more than 100.000 business locations and 50.000 custom...

ProManage

ProManage

promanage.biz

ProManage, a MaaS (Marketing as a service) platform guides brands and businesses by engaging with customers and prospects better, increasing reviews, and creating unified customer databases in three methods Distribution Tech partnerships with large corporations Google, Microsoft Bing, Meta, Sulekha ...

FreshLime

FreshLime

freshlime.com

FreshLime is the Customer Interaction Platform for local business that makes interactions with leads and customers convenient through text, chat, and email - and all organized in one place. We make your business customer-ready for any interaction 24/7/365.

Experience.com

Experience.com

experience.com

Since 2015, Experience.com has been committed to providing world-class AI-powered online reputation, reviews, and presence management solutions, helping companies and professionals enhance their online presence, and customer & employee engagement. With a joint mission to help millions of organizatio...

PinMeTo

PinMeTo

pinmeto.com

PinMeTo has everything your multi-location brand needs to take customers from search to action. Update and sync your business info across the biggest search, map, and social media platforms to give your local SEO a boost. Manage your reputation by collecting reviews and ratings across search, map, a...

DigitalMaas

DigitalMaas

digitalmaas.com

We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location information on multiple Search platforms, such as Google My Business, Apple, Facebook and Bing.We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location informati...

dbaPlatform

dbaPlatform

dbaplatform.com

Local digital advertising and listing tools and solutions. dbaPlatform helps businesses increase visibility for local businesses on Google, Apple, Bing, and other consumer platforms. dbaPlatform offers customized plans: + Done for You Ads + Done by You Ads + Done for You Listings + Done by You Listi...

Social Places

Social Places

socialplaces.io

Marketing Technology Agency specializing in listings, reputation, social, ads and bookings for multi-location brands. Social Places are affordable for franchises and provide a hands-on service to implement and drive local marketing strategies. Product Suites include Listings - Setup, Optimize & Mana...

Rio SEO

Rio SEO

rioseo.com

Rio SEO is the leader in local marketing for enterprise brands, powering the Local Experience (LX) Platform – a comprehensive, seamlessly integrated suite of turnkey local marketing and customer experience (CX) solutions that deliver impactful hyperlocal experiences at scale, across the entire brand...

Partoo

Partoo

partoo.co

At Partoo, our mission is to make businesses more visible on the Internet, to improve their e-reputation and to help them gain more customers. Our all-in-one solution empowers strategic decision-making through intuitive dashboards, enabling decision-makers to measure ROI and foster lasting customer ...

Synup

Synup

synup.com

Synup трансформирует присутствие брендов в Интернете с помощью трехстороннего подхода: локальные списки, управление репутацией и управление социальными сетями. С помощью Synup бренды могут предоставлять актуальный и заслуживающий доверия бизнес-контент во всех местах и ​​по всем медиаканалам на одно...

GoSite

GoSite

gosite.com

Привлекайте больше клиентов, получайте оплату быстрее и возвращайте время с помощью GoSite. Простая технология для домашних служб и владельцев малого бизнеса. Никакого опыта не требуется.

UpCity

UpCity

upcity.com

В UpCity мы создаем и расширяем возможности успешных отношений между предприятиями и поставщиками услуг B2B. Найдите своего следующего партнера сегодня!

SproutLoud

SproutLoud

sproutloud.com

Через автоматизацию канального маркетинга Одна платформа для всех ваших потребностей распределенного маркетинга

Uberall

Uberall

uberall.com

Uberall CoreX гарантирует, что ближайший к вам офис будет виден, повышая вовлеченность от открытия до покупки и далее.

