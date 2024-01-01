Альтернативы - QR Code AI
QR Code Scanner
qrcodescan.in
Сканер QR-кода — самое быстрое и удобное веб-приложение.
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly — это сервис сокращения URL-адресов и платформа управления ссылками. Компания Bitly, Inc. была основана в 2008 году. Она является частной и базируется в Нью-Йорке. Bitly сокращает 600 миллионов ссылок в месяц для использования в социальных сетях, SMS и электронной почте. Bitly зарабатывает ден...
QR.io
qr.io
Создавайте полностью персонализированные QR-коды с цветом, формой, логотипом и отслеживайте, сколько людей сканируют ваши QR-коды, откуда и в какой день.
BL.INK
bl.ink
Управление корпоративными ссылками. Обеспечиваем совместную работу, соблюдение требований и креативность для глобальных команд, чтобы улучшить каждое взаимодействие, защитить ваши данные и создать уверенность в каждом щелчке мыши.
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Flowcode — производитель QR-кодов №1. Логотип, цвет и дизайн, защищенные конфиденциальностью и данными, — все включено бесплатно. Загрузите высококачественные файлы для печати сегодня.
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io — лучший способ создавать, делиться и синхронизировать свои UTM с вашей командой. Перестаньте использовать беспорядочные электронные таблицы и получите качественные данные о кампании в своей аналитике.
Barcode.so
barcode.so
Обычные QRCоды скучны. Красивые QR-коды, сгенерированные искусственным интеллектом, которые заставят вашу аудиторию жаждать их сканировать. Более 25 стилей на выбор или просто используйте свой собственный стиль.
QRfy
qrfy.com
Создавайте свои собственные QR-коды и развивайте свой бизнес или идею. Легко создавайте, управляйте и статистически отслеживайте свои QR-коды.
QRStuff
qrstuff.com
Free QR Code Generator and online QR code creator. No sign-up required. Create unlimited non-expiring free QR codes for a website URL PDF, Image, Attendance Tracking, YouTube video, Google Maps location, facebook, contact details or any one of 27 QR code types.
QR Code KIT
qrcodekit.com
Formerly known as uQR.me, QR Code KIT is the longest-established dynamic QR code generator and an all-in-one solution for all QR needs.
Digiphy
digiphy.it
Digiphy is redefining contextual marketing. By connecting brands directly to customers, Digiphy builds and delivers dynamic digital experiences at contextually relevant moments from any physical product and customer touch point. Our flexible, self-serve solution elevates brand storytelling and creat...
JoyQR
joyqr.com
Our platform revolutionizes how you connect with your audience, offering custom QR code generation and captivating bio link pages. Dive into a world of insights with our extensive analytics, tailored to amplify your marketing strategies. Experience the joy of seamless interaction and watch your bran...
Blinq.me
blinq.me
Blinq is an innovative platform revolutionizing the way professionals connect and share their contact information. As the #1 global provider of digital business cards, Blinq offers a seamless, eco-friendly alternative to traditional paper cards. With Blinq, users can create customized digital cards ...
AIQrArt
aiqrart.co
Discover the transformative world of AIQrArt, where art seamlessly blends with technology. Elevate your brand's presence with stunning, AI-Generated QR Art, ensuring it's not just seen, but also remembered. AIQrArt allows you to craft unique and interactive QR codes infused with artistic flair, enha...
GoCodes
gocodes.com
No more missing tools! Track your equipment with our easy-to-use solution that includes rugged labels, cloud software, scanner apps and GPS tracking. Designed specifically for industry customers, our total solution means you can manage chain-of-custody using your smartphone while on-the-go. Also, tr...
QRPlus
qrplus.com.br
No QRPlus você não tem limitações. Todos os QR Codes gerados aqui funcionarão para sempre, não expiram e não têm limites de leitura como acontecem em outros geradores pela web. Os QR Codes gerados são estáticos, então você sempre terá o mesmo resultado na leitura. Fique tranquilo! Todos os QR Codes ...
CampaignTrackly
campaigntrackly.com
PROBLEM WE ARE SOLVING Inaccurate marketing reporting is digging a 50 Billion-dollar hole in US marketing budgets every year. Campaigntrackly helps businesses close this gap by making it easier than ever to standardize campaign meta data & tracking links that drive accurate insights and data-driven ...
MENU TIGER
menu.qrcode-tiger.com
MENU TIGER is a no-code online menu software. Its QR code menu solution is designed to improve your business' day-to-day operations. All your guests have to do is scan the QR code, place their order, and pay with their mobile device. Design your mobile-optimized online menu, restaurant website, and ...
Scanova
scanova.io
Scanova is a leading online SaaS tool that helps businesses create, design, manage, and track QR Codes for promotional and operational use cases. Marketers and businesses across industries and company sizes use Scanova to run end-to-end high-performance QR Code campaigns. With Scanova, marketers can...
QRCodeChimp
qrcodechimp.com
Rated #1 QR Code Generator for business and marketing. Create and manage QR Codes with logo, advanced analytics, bulk upload, APIs and shapes for Websites, Social, Apps, Digital business cards, Forms, URL, vCard, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and more. Available online and free with 100s of customiza...
QR TIGER
qrcode-tiger.com
QR TIGER is the world's most advanced online QR code generator, awarded the most innovative product on ProductHunt. It's trusted by more than 850,000 brands in 147 countries. Among them: Lululemon, Uber, Disney, Sodexo, Pepsico, L'occitane, Samsung, TikTok, Universal Studios, Hilton Hotels, and more...
Uniqode
uniqode.com
Uniqode (formerly Beaconstac) is based in New York, NY, and helps more than 25,000 global brands consolidate their QR Code initiatives into one scalable platform. This empowers them to connect QR Code insights into a wider mobile marketing strategy. We service customers in over 40 countries. We are ...
OpenMyLink
openmylink.io
OpenMyLink — это платформа, предлагающая набор инструментов, позволяющих цифровым маркетологам максимально эффективно использовать свою работу. Эта платформа предлагает различные типы инструментов цифрового маркетинга, которые действительно работают. С помощью этого программного обеспечения для циф...
Delivr
delivr.com
С 2008 года это надежный, ориентированный на конфиденциальность динамический генератор QR-кодов для подключенной упаковки, интеллектуальных этикеток, печатных и вещательных СМИ, а также рекламы DOOH. Динамические QR-коды со сверхспособностями и практически безграничными возможностями. Все, что вам н...
Openscreen
openscreen.com
Openscreen — это уровень бесконтактных цифровых возможностей Интернета. Openscreen позволяет создавать интерактивные приложения на основе QR-кода с помощью обширных API, SDK и решений для цепочек поставок, коммерции и взаимодействия с клиентами. Openscreen позволяет предприятиям встречаться, взаимод...
ViralQR
viralqr.com
Лучший генератор QR-кодов 🔥. Создавайте QR-коды с индивидуальным дизайном и логотипом для ссылок, файлов PDF, vCard и многого другого. ⚡ Получите бесплатные QR-коды прямо сейчас!
ElkQR
elkqr.com
Создавайте фирменные QR-коды и повышайте узнаваемость бренда с помощью ElkQR. Отслеживайте эффективность кампании и получайте ценную информацию с помощью подробной аналитики.
Autonix
autonix.io
QR-коды повсюду, и с Autonix они чрезвычайно ценны. Autonix представляет собой надежное решение для отслеживания QR-кодов, предназначенное для больших и малых организаций, ориентированное на агентства, торговые площадки, розничную торговлю, здравоохранение, правительство и многое другое.
Hovercode
hovercode.com
Динамические QR-коды для вашего бренда Создавайте, отслеживайте и управляйте динамическими QR-кодами для вашего бренда.