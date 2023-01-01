Альтернативы - Poket
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, Inc. — американская компания по разработке облачного программного обеспечения со штаб-квартирой в Сан-Франциско, Калифорния. Он предоставляет услуги управления взаимоотношениями с клиентами (CRM), а также продает дополнительный набор корпоративных приложений, ориентированных на обслу...
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. — американская финансовая компания, агрегатор торговых услуг и компания мобильных платежей, базирующаяся в Сан-Франциско, Калифорния. Компания продает программное обеспечение и аппаратные платежные продукты, а также начала оказывать услуги малому бизнесу. Компания была основана в 2009 г...
Talkable
talkable.com
Отличные программы реферального маркетинга ✅ для интернет-магазинов, местного бизнеса и услуг b2b. Программа лояльности клиентов для растущего маркетинга. Легко запускать, тестировать и оптимизировать! Награждайте своих клиентов!
Fivestars
fivestars.com
Fivestars — это универсальная платежная и маркетинговая платформа, сочетающая в себе простые в использовании технологии, настраиваемые вознаграждения и рекламные акции, а также автоматизацию.
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo — это маркетинговая платформа электронной коммерции с самыми передовыми решениями для отзывов клиентов, визуального маркетинга, лояльности, рефералов и SMS-маркетинга. Узнайте больше о том, как ваш бренд может стимулировать рост с помощью Yotpo, здесь.
Smile.io
smile.io
Превратите новых клиентов в постоянных клиентов с помощью самого надежного в мире приложения для лояльности. Более 125 миллионов покупателей зарабатывают баллы через Smile. Дайте людям то, что они любят.
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
Быстрорастущие бренды могут получить больше от каждого клиента с помощью Friendbuy. Благодаря лучшей в своем классе реферальной программе и программе лояльности бренды могут достичь как минимум 5–10% продаж за счет рефералов, что в 4 раза превышает пожизненную ценность. Friendbuy работает с такими б...
Ambassador
getambassador.com
Амбассадор дает маркетологам возможность увеличивать количество клиентов, рекомендаций и доходов, используя силу сарафанного радио. Их удобное для маркетологов программное обеспечение упрощает реферальный маркетинг, автоматизируя процесс регистрации, отслеживания, вознаграждения и управления вашими ...
LoyaltyLion
loyaltylion.com
Отношения, выходящие за рамки баллов и наград. Позвольте существующим клиентам развивать ваш бизнес за вас. Как? Используйте LoyaltyLion, чтобы создать программу лояльности, которая выходит за рамки баллов и вознаграждений, повышая пожизненную ценность клиентов и экономически эффективное привлечени...
Stamped
stamped.io
Используйте возможности обзоров продуктов и вознаграждений клиентов для своего интернет-магазина. Самый простой способ увеличить продажи и удержать клиентов.
Propello
propello.com
Rapid go-to-market, white-label reward-based customer loyalty software. Drives engagement, reduces churn, improves conversion, generates new revenue streams and increases customer lifetime value.
NeoCurrency
neocurrency.com
NeoCurrency sources and supplies clients around the world with digital rewards from a unique catalog featuring top brands, prepaid and other cash-like options in 24 different currencies in 36 countries. NeoCurrency is an independent, U.S.-based provider of digital rewards and prizes for promotions &...
Nector
nector.io
The Nector loyalty app is a valuable tool for businesses to cultivate customer loyalty, drive repeat purchases, acquire new customers, gather insights, and streamline operations. By implementing personalised loyalty programs, businesses can incentivize repeat purchases and create a sense of value fo...
Loyalzoo
loyalzoo.com
Loyalzoo is a digital loyalty card service for small/medium size retailers and eateries. Loyalzoo offers an affordable, subscription based system to allow retailers of any size run their own in-store loyalty program.Loyalzoo is a digital loyalty card service for small/medium size retailers and eater...
LoyaltyZen
loyaltyzen.com
LoyaltyZen's partner program is for marketing agencies and software companies. If your company wants to implement exceptional loyalty programs, then we can be a perfect match! Contact us to become a partner.
LoyaltyPlant
loyaltyplant.com
LoyaltyPlant helps offline businesses worldwide create meaningful connections with their customers.Its proprietary platform offers a powerful CRM system, a white-label app and POS integration.
Loyale
loyale.io
Loyale is a cloud-based customer loyalty platform that offers reward schemes and marketing tools to companies. It can integrate with existing stack such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Lightspeed, Mailchimp, and more to automate workflows. The software offers advanced features such as points, rewards, coup...
inCust
incust.com
inCust offers the customer lifecycle management platform that lets any business attract and retain customers, sell prepaid goods, process payments, analyze customer activity, communicate with customers and more. Retailers benefit from individual loyalty programs, digital coupons, and gift cards, pre...
OptCulture
optculture.com
OptCulture is a retail focused customer-engagement and loyalty solution. It assimilates opted-in customer data from disparate retail systems and sources like POS software, e-Commerce engines, information websites and even physical forms. Harnessing such data, it provides retailers with buying and be...
BeeLiked
beeliked.com
BeeLiked is a gamification platform for creating interactive promotions to increase lead generation, reward and incentivize sales teams and build customer loyalty. Turn leads into micro-influencers. Engage and incentivize your audience with personalized campaigns and promotions no matter the channel...
SiteVibes
sitevibes.com
SiteVibes is a Shopper Experience Platform, enabling ecommerce retailers to dynamically engage with shoppers. Ecommerce retailers can use SiteVibes to collect authentic product reviews, create a loyalty program, make user-generated content from Instagram shoppable, show social proof messaging, and d...
O4S
o4s.io
O4S is a technology platform revolutionizing how distribution-led businesses engage with their channel partners. Through cutting-edge solutions and a data-driven approach, O4S empowers businesses to precisely target and incentivize high-performance channel partners, fueling sales and fostering lasti...
Lootly
lootly.io
Lootly is a Loyalty & Rewards, Referrals and VIP Platform helping eCommerce brands build great relationships with their customers. Lootly powers over 2,000 global rewards programs and serves millions of points & customers - daily. Lootly makes it easy to launch your own Loyalty program in just a few...
Ackroo
ackroo.com
Through vendor and industry consolidation, Ackroo provides marketing, payment and point-of-sale solutions for merchants of all sizes. Ackroo’s self-serve, data driven, cloud-based marketing platform helps merchants in-store and online process and manage loyalty, gift card and promotional transaction...
99minds
99minds.io
99minds is an all-encompassing solution to customer engagement, acquisition, and retention. We are an omnichannel marketing automation platform for eCommerce and in-store requiring Gift Cards processing & management, Loyalty and Reward Programs, Coupons, and Referral solutions. The best part about 9...
LoopyLoyalty
loopyloyalty.com
Loopy Loyalty is the world's leading web application to create and manage digital stamp cards for Apple and Google Wallet. Design your cards online, send push messages to customers, capture transaction history, and view customer insights. No tech knowledge needed, no need to touch your POS, and no a...
Gameball
gameball.co
Gameball is a loyalty and gamification marketing platform designed to turn visitors and occasional buyers into loyal, lifetime customers. Empowering mobile-first experiences with gamified loyalty programs designed to retain and grow their customer base.
Paylode
paylode.com
Paylode is the customer perks platform for companies that want to rapidly launch a highly engaging customer perks program. Paylode enables companies to provide a comprehensive perks program for their customers in a fraction of the time and cost it takes to build one in-house. Paylode is like having ...
Kangaroo Members
loyalty.kangaroorewards.com
Drive customer loyalty and growth with Kangaroo Rewards, a leading omnichannel loyalty engine trusted by thousands of SMBs and Fortune 500 companies. Craft hyper-personalized engagement with targeted rewards, automated marketing, and your own branded app. Witness average order values soar as custome...
Kangaroo Business
loyalty.kangaroorewards.com
Drive customer loyalty and growth with Kangaroo Rewards, a leading omnichannel loyalty engine trusted by thousands of SMBs and Fortune 500 companies. Craft hyper-personalized engagement with targeted rewards, automated marketing, and your own branded app. Witness average order values soar as custome...
TapMango Merchant
tapmango.com
Simple yet powerful customer retention and acquisition platform. Build you your own branded rewards program.
TapMango Customer
tapmango.com
TapMango strengthens relationships by providing a Customer Engagement Platform offering businesses innovative solutions through their own loyalty program.
Voucherify
voucherify.io
Voucherify is an API-first, cloud-based promotion and loyalty management platform for digital teams. It assists in growing customer loyalty, acquiring new customers, and boosting revenue with targeted incentives and contextual rewards. We help companies of all sizes launch, distribute and track cust...
AiTrillion
aitrillion.com
Experience Marketing Automation Powered With Actionable Artificial Intelligence - Get AiTrillion! AiTrillion is the first-ever SaaS-based Artificial Intelligence enabled – all-in-one marketing platform for eCommerce sellers. It’s 11+ customer engagement channels integrated with analytics built for t...
Zinrelo
zinrelo.com
Zinrelo is an enterprise-grade, SaaS-based AI powered loyalty platform that helps brands launch holistic rewards programs while collecting and leveraging zero-party & first-party data generated by its personalization engine. Zinrelo combines technology with deep data analytics and ongoing strategy c...
Boomerangme
boomerangme.biz
Boomerangme.biz is a Loyalty platform for SMBs, designed for agencies. We digitized all the printed promotions and provide free push-notifications channel to businesses. That helps to increase retention, revenue, and customer base for SMBs. White labeled Reseller account help to get additional recur...
Kudo Koala
kudokoala.com
Kudo Koala — это больше, чем просто платформа лояльности и отзывов. Это полный набор инструментов для удержания клиентов, сочетающий в себе программы лояльности, обратную связь с клиентами и инновационную реферальную систему. Привлекайте клиентов, поощряйте повторные заказы и без труда расширяйте св...
Influence.io
influence.io
Influence.io — это идеальное готовое решение для брендов электронной коммерции, позволяющее развивать свой бизнес за счет создания персонализированной программы лояльности и реферальной программы. С помощью этого перспективного инструмента клиенты могут зарабатывать баллы за выполнение таких действи...
Annex Cloud
annexcloud.com
Комплексная, гибкая и масштабируемая платформа Loyalty Experience Platform™ от Приложение Cloud позволяет глобальным предприятиям собирать и действовать на основе данных нулевой и первой стороны, чтобы беспрепятственно привлекать, распознавать, вознаграждать и повышать ценность на протяжении всего п...
Perkville
perkville.com
Perkville — ведущее решение для удержания и направления специалистов в сфере здравоохранения, фитнеса, салонов красоты, спа-салонов и розничной торговли. Наша программа вознаграждений напрямую интегрируется с POS-системами или системами планирования и может быть адаптирована для каждого бизнеса. Сис...
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno — это CRM на базе искусственного интеллекта, которая позволяет крупным ритейлерам и брендам D2C увеличивать повторные продажи на 11 % за счет лучшего понимания каждого отдельного клиента и создания более релевантных маркетинговых кампаний с помощью SMS, электронной почты, Whatsapp, Facebook и I...
Emarsys
emarsys.com
Emarsys, теперь компания SAP, предоставляет лидерам цифрового маркетинга и владельцам бизнеса единственную омниканальную платформу взаимодействия с клиентами, созданную для ускорения бизнес-результатов. Благодаря быстрому согласованию желаемых бизнес-результатов с проверенными омниканальными стратег...
Referrizer
referrizer.com
Самая передовая в мире платформа автоматизации маркетинга, расширяющая возможности вашего местного бизнеса. Привлекайте больше клиентов, увеличивайте количество рефералов и улучшайте удержание клиентов с помощью нашей БЕСПЛАТНОЙ ПРОБНОЙ учетной записи. Сотрудничайте с местными владельцами бизнеса и ...
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch — это сложное программное обеспечение для реферального маркетинга и лояльности, которое привлекает ваших клиентов, где бы они ни находились — в вашем мобильном или веб-приложении или за его пределами. Некоторые из самых инновационных и известных брендов в мире используют SaaSquatch для во...
Marsello
app.marsello.com
Умная лояльность и маркетинг для омниканальных ритейлеров. Интегрируйте свои POS-приложения и приложения электронной коммерции, чтобы обеспечить полностью персонализированное обслуживание клиентов.
Paystone
paystone.com
Программное обеспечение и обработка платежей для развития вашего бизнеса. Мы объединяем программное обеспечение для взаимодействия с клиентами и обработку платежей, чтобы предоставить вам больше возможностей для развития вашего бизнеса с каждой транзакцией.
Giftbit
giftbit.com
Покупайте, отправляйте и отслеживайте цифровые подарочные карты для своих программ вознаграждений и поощрений.
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
Инфраструктура вознаграждений, стимулов, льгот и выплат для бизнеса. Тысячи предприятий всех размеров, от стартапов до крупных предприятий, используют бизнес-валюту Xoxoday для отправки вознаграждений, льгот, стимулов и выплат.
Glue Loyalty
glueloyalty.com
Интеллектуальный клуб лояльности для вашего местного бизнеса. Вознаграждайте своих клиентов, увеличивайте продажи и стимулируйте повторные продажи… не пошевелив и пальцем!