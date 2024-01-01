OpenDialog

Reduce your operating costs, boost revenue, and exceed the expectations of your customers with OpenDialog’s hyper-personalized AI Chatbots and Advanced Digital Assistants. Our enterprise-grade Conversational AI platform empowers companies in regulated industries to harness the most cutting-edge generative AI securely to automate up to 84% of interactions using natural language conversations across multiple channels, 24/7. Built from the ground up for regulated environments, OpenDialog’s extensive analytic functionality supports compliance, safety, and explainability as well as underpinning continuous improvement and enhancement. Our unique contextual conversation framework accelerates time to value, achieves higher levels of automation, and is easy to adapt and scale, de-risking obsolescence and protecting your investment over the long-term.
Категории:
Business
Программное обеспечение для чат-ботов

