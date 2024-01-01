NCAA.com is the official website of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), which is the primary governing body for collegiate sports in the United States. The website serves as a hub for news, scores, stats, and information related to NCAA championship events and competitions across all divisions (Division I, II, and III) and sports. * Live scores, schedules, and results for NCAA championship events and tournaments, such as March Madness for men's and women's basketball. * News, analysis, and feature stories covering NCAA sports and student-athletes. * Information on NCAA championship formats, brackets, and qualification criteria. * Ticketing and fan experience details for NCAA championship events. * Multimedia content like videos, photos, and podcasts related to NCAA sports. * Resources for NCAA member schools, coaches, student-athletes, and fans. NCAA.com is the comprehensive online destination for accessing official information, updates, and coverage of NCAA collegiate athletics and championship events.

Веб-сайт: ncaa.com

