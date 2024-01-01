Альтернативы - MightyText
HackMD
hackmd.io
Лучший способ писать и делиться своими знаниями в уценке.
Abstract
abstract.com
Обеспечьте свою команду дизайнеров системой контроля версий и совместной работы на основе git. Централизуйте проектные решения, отзывы и файлы. Интегрируется со Sketch и Adobe XD.
Zeplin
zeplin.io
Объединенное пространство для продуктовых команд. Передача проектов и руководств по стилю с точными спецификациями, ресурсами и фрагментами кода — автоматически.
Monica
monicahq.com
Моника позволяет помнить все о своих близких.
Super
super.so
Все, что вам нужно для создания быстрых и функциональных веб-сайтов с помощью Notion. Пользовательские домены, темы, защита паролем и многое другое — код не требуется.
Team-GPT
team-gpt.com
Интуитивно понятный чат GPT для всей вашей компании Team-GPT гарантирует внедрение ChatGPT для команд численностью от 2 до 2000 человек. Организуйте знания, сотрудничайте и осваивайте искусственный интеллект в одном общем рабочем пространстве.
Sympli
sympli.io
Проектируйте передачу, внедрение и совместную работу для команд веб- и мобильных продуктов. Sympli работает с Photoshop, Adobe XD, Sketch, Android Studio и Xcode.
Charli AI
charli.ai
Неорганизованные файлы, документы и таблицы замедляют вашу работу? Приложение Чарли на базе искусственного интеллекта организует для вас вашу цифровую жизнь за считанные минуты. Зарегистрируйтесь бесплатно сегодня!
SessionLab
sessionlab.com
От идей до полной повестки дня. Оставайтесь сосредоточенными и творческими с SessionLab. Самый гибкий инструмент планирования сеансов с библиотекой фасилитаторов — попробуйте прямо сейчас!
Markup.io
markup.io
Markup.io: самый простой способ оставить отзыв о цифровом контенте — Markup.io
Additor
additor.io
Оставайтесь синхронизированными во время распространения! Additor помогает вашей команде сотрудничать асинхронно и без трений, основываясь на едином и живом источнике истины. Вы можете систематизировать и обмениваться различными типами контента, а также четко понимать контекст, отслеживая изменения ...
Bubbles
usebubbles.com
Устраните 38 % совещаний с помощью быстрого обмена видеороликами и умных напоминаний. Делитесь четкими отзывами с помощью аннотаций записи экрана, привязанных к времени.
Ayanza
ayanza.com
Интеллектуальный пакет для совместной работы Сложные времена требуют инноваций в повышении продуктивности команды Вовлеките команду в работу и легко достигайте целей. Руководствуйтесь Аянзой на протяжении всего процесса.
Pointagram
pointagram.com
Pointagram — инструмент геймификации, повышающий мотивацию и командные достижения. Сохраняйте целеустремленность своей команды и вместе отмечайте отличные результаты.
Balloon
balloon.app
Платформа, поддерживаемая исследованиями, которая раскрывает идеи и отзывы, устраняя групповое мышление и усиливая голоса. Сократите время встреч на 70%.
Sendwin
send.win
Sendwin is a productivity tool developed to multi-login platform to manage multiple accounts from one browser. Manage multiple accounts on your favourite website from single browser. Log into multiple accounts on the same site simultaneously.
Rolepass
rolepass.io
Rolepass is a cloud-based platform that allows users to hand off duties and responsibilities to the rest of their team whenever team members step away. Rolepass is focused on creating a seamless transfer of knowledge between team members, and reducing the stress and anxiety teams experience when cow...
Remote Social
remotesocial.io
Remote Social offers a powerful suite of tools designed to help teams connect, have fun, and build strong relationships.
LiveDataset
livedataset.com
LiveDataset by Krescendo is a configurable data management platform to build custom online applications for efficient business processes. Replace legacy or spreadsheet-based systems. Simplify information collection. Build high-quality, robust business processes, from small teams to thousands of user...
HabitStack
habitstack.com
Goal execution software for busy leaders. HabitStack helps you: - Set crystal clear goals - Align your tasks to those goals - Make progress every week Adopt the uncommon habits that effective leaders use to push forward important goals, even though they're busy.
Echofin
echofin.com
Echofin is a Chat-focused, community management platform for financial teams. They offer automated subscription management, integrated billing, dashboard with business analytics metrics and unlimited users/chatrooms/history. Echofin also provides an integrated billing solution that offers superb mon...
Conferfly
conferfly.com
Web App Software for your conference rooms that works with G Suite /Microsoft Office 365 calendars. Conferfly will save time, money and make your meetings more productive. for more check https://conferfly.com
Brandmoxe
brandmoxe.com
All-in-one business planning and startup development software that helps turn great ideas into a successful business
Suggestion Ox
suggestionox.com
Suggestion Ox is a safe, trusted, 100% anonymous platform that gives your employees the freedom of sharing questions, airing concerns and reporting problems from their fully safe and private digital corner. Lead anonymous two-way conversations to better understand their troubles, take action at the ...
Skreenbe
skreenbe.com
Skreenbe offers virtual board meeting software to improve your meeting structure. Skreenbe is for everyone who has online meetings and wants to add more organization, interaction and efficiency to their everyday business procedures. Forget one-size-fits-all online video meeting software and break aw...
Pandos
pandos.io
Pandos is a one-stop-shop collaborative learning and development platform for higher education and companies that support fundamental collaboration features with a new approach such as team formation, task management, and peer assessment. The platform automatically generates a profile for learners’ ...
MakeStoryBoard
makestoryboard.com
MakeStoryboard is an online storyboarding software that lets you create and share storyboards quickly and easily. MakeStoryboard has a builtin app and several useful tools to create storyboards quickly. If you are a creator, video maker, screenwriter, content manager, or author of any ideas for scri...
EverAfter
everafter.ai
EverAfter's B2B Customer Interface is the unified home your customers need to stay on track in deploying your product across their organization
Deskfirst
deskfirst.com
Deskfirst provides online collaboration spaces that look and feel like the familiar desktop environment, making online collaboration easy, frictionless, and fast. Deskfirst eliminates tech gaps, easy to manage, and increases engagement with its powerful branding features.
Sprocket 365
sprocket365.com
Sprocket 365 — это расширение для SharePoint, содержащее библиотеку настраиваемых веб-частей и готовых к использованию инструментов. Он упрощает процесс разработки цифровых рабочих мест, экономит время пользователей за счет устранения необходимости сложного кодирования и длительных процессов разрабо...