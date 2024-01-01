Lavu

Lavu

Еще не установили WebCatalog Desktop? Скачайте WebCatalog Desktop.

Использовать веб-приложение

Веб-сайт: lavu.com

Упростите использование — скачайте компьютерное приложение для Lavu в WebCatalog Desktop для Mac, Windows, Linux.

Запуск приложений в окнах без лишних элементов и со множеством улучшений.

Управление аккаунтами и переход между ними без переключения браузеров.

Lavu is a Point of Sale solution designed for use by full-service, quick-service, and franchise restaurants, from bars, nightclubs, and lounges, to food trucks and coffee shops. Lavu’s restaurant management system goes beyond simply placing orders and accepting payments. With employee management functionality including scheduling, shift-trading, and payroll reports, extensive sales and inventory reporting, inventory management, online ordering, and more, Lavu is a fully-featured system for all your restaurant management needs. Reporting can be accessed from the Control Panel at work, home, or anywhere with an internet connection, perfect for multiple location restaurants or owners on the go. Lavu offers a Loyalty App, delivery routing, happy hour pricing, layout customization, menu customization, and more. You have the freedom to choose the payment processor of your choice and no matter who you choose you will be able to easily split checks and accept multiple payment types through your Lavu POS. An affordable, intuitive system that is easy to use, easy to train on and that can be up and running in your establishment in no time. Currently being used in 60 countries, Lavu is the perfect choice for your restaurant, big or small, mobile or brick and mortar.
Категории:
Business
POS-системы для ресторанов

Веб-сайт: lavu.com

Отказ от ответственности: платформа WebCatalog не аффилирована и не связана с приложением Lavu, не авторизована и не рекомендуется им и не имеет никакого формального отношения к нему. Все названия продуктов, логотипы и бренды являются собственностью соответствующих владельцев.

Альтернативы

Square

Square

squareup.com

Toast POS

Toast POS

pos.toasttab.com

Lightspeed

Lightspeed

lightspeedhq.com

Clover

Clover

clover.com

TouchBistro

TouchBistro

touchbistro.com

SpotOn

SpotOn

spoton.com

Rezku POS

Rezku POS

rezku.com

PosEase

PosEase

posease.com

POSApt

POSApt

posapt.au

IVEPOS

IVEPOS

ivepos.com

Elementary POS

Elementary POS

elementarypos.com

SALIDO

SALIDO

salido.com

Вам также может понравиться

MarketMan

MarketMan

marketman.com

Inventory365

Inventory365

inventory365.co

SparkPlug

SparkPlug

sparkplug.app

VeriSmart

VeriSmart

verismart.co.uk

Byllett

Byllett

byllett.com

Toast POS

Toast POS

pos.toasttab.com

Restora POS

Restora POS

restorapos.com

GloriaFood

GloriaFood

gloriafood.com

Erpisto

Erpisto

erpisto.com

SpotMenus

SpotMenus

spotmenus.com

Grubtech

Grubtech

grubtech.com

Superorder

Superorder

superorder.com

Обзор

Продукты

Скачать

Поддержка

Компания

Юридическая информация

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Мы применяем файлы cookie для обеспечения работы и улучшения наших веб-сайтов. Используя наши сайты, вы соглашаетесь на применение файлов cookie.

Политика конфиденциальности