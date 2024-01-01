Альтернативы - Humanz
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ — ведущее в мире решение для автоматизации партнерских отношений, которое обнаруживает, управляет, защищает и оптимизирует все каналы партнерства, обеспечивая настоящий экспоненциальный рост.
LTK
shopltk.com
Покупайте новинки в сфере моды, дома, красоты и фитнеса от влиятельных лиц LTK, которым вы доверяете. Идеи рабочей одежды, свадебные платья для гостей, образы для путешествий и многое другое.
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN — лучшее программное обеспечение для влиятельного маркетинга для брендов электронной коммерции. Наша платформа на базе искусственного интеллекта включает в себя более 32 миллионов влиятельных лиц, рабочую комнату для проведения кампаний, отчетность и аналитику, платежи и выполнение продуктов, п...
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
Программное обеспечение для управления взаимоотношениями с партнерами для масштабирования любой программы: партнерской, реселлерской, маркетинговой и т. д. Узнайте, почему SaaS-компании растут с помощью PartnerStack PRM.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole — это компания, занимающаяся аналитикой хэштегов и социальных сетей, которая предоставляет данные в реальном времени с отслеживанием хэштегов для Twitter, Instagram и Facebook.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Узнайте, как Meltwater помогает командам по связям с общественностью и маркетингу отслеживать освещение в СМИ как в новостях, так и в социальных сетях, а также совершенствовать управление брендом.
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
Процветающие бренды создаются с помощью послов. Универсальное программное обеспечение для управления представителями бренда, которое интегрируется с Shopify, Amazon и WooCommerce.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
Платформа влиятельного маркетинга Affable позволяет глобальным брендам, агентствам и брендам электронной коммерции D2C с легкостью находить влиятельных лиц, управлять кампаниями и измерять рентабельность инвестиций! Проверенные влиятельные лица. 100+ Клиентов.
Perpetua
perpetua.io
Инфраструктура роста для электронной коммерции. Присоединяйтесь к тысячам компаний, которые используют программное обеспечение Perpetua для реализации и анализа розничной рекламы, чтобы прибыльно масштабировать рост на Amazon, Walmart, Instacart и других торговых площадках.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Оптимизируйте цифровой путь клиента. Единая платформа Emplifi для программного обеспечения для работы с клиентами и программного обеспечения для управления социальными сетями закрывает пробел в клиентском опыте.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
Комплексное решение для расширения возможностей вашего влиятельного маркетинга. Управляйте полным жизненным циклом своих маркетинговых кампаний влияния.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr — это система учета для маркетинга влияния на основе данных, которую маркетологи используют для инвестирования в правильные стратегии, оптимизации кампаний и масштабирования программ.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Ведущая маркетинговая платформа для влиятельных лиц Octoly помогает брендам повысить свою узнаваемость, завоевать доверие и увеличить продажи, объединяя проверенных микровлиятельных лиц и потребителей в большом масштабе. Бренды используют наше курируемое сообщество для создания публикаций в социаль...
StarNgage
starngage.com
В StarNgage мы верим, что социально распространяемый визуальный контент — это будущее рекламы. Сейчас это происходит в Instagram, и мы хотим помочь брендам в этом приключении и победить в Instagram. Эта платформа позволяет брендам оценивать свои маркетинговые усилия в Instagram и привлекать влиятель...
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks — это отмеченная наградами маркетинговая платформа для влиятельных лиц и сертифицированная корпорация B, обеспечивающая социальную коммерцию с авторами и ведущими мировыми потребительскими брендами. Запатентованная технология MagicLinks, Match Intelligence™, обеспечивает стратегический по...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero — это мощное программное обеспечение для партнерского, влиятельного и реферального маркетинга — все в одном. Начиная всего с 49 долларов США, GrowthHero масштабируется вместе с вами! Полностью гибкие инструменты для вашего успеха: - Партнерский портал с белой маркировкой, полная настройка...
Influence.co
influence.co
Все, что вам нужно, чтобы стать творцом. Присоединяйтесь к первой профессиональной сети, созданной для влиятельных лиц и авторов. Создайте свой профиль сегодня, чтобы зарабатывать деньги, учиться друг у друга и знакомиться с людьми через сообщества.
Taggbox
taggbox.com
Платформа №1 для создания пользовательского контента для создания и публикации кампаний пользовательского контента в различных маркетинговых точках. Идеальная платформа пользовательского контента для успешного повышения доверия к бренду, узнаваемости, вовлечения пользователей и продаж.
Fohr
fohr.co
Fohr — одна из ведущих маркетинговых компаний, объединяющих нужных влиятельных лиц и представителей брендов с ведущими брендами. Посетите наш сайт сегодня.
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
Платный хэштег. Находите авторов, запускайте кампании и вносите в белый список авторов — на одной платформе. Маркетинг влияния теперь стал безопасным, простым и быстрым.
Audiense
audiense.com
Все, что вам нужно, чтобы понять аудиторию и получить лучшие маркетинговые результаты, результаты в социальных сетях, результаты влиятельных лиц, медиа-стратегии, стратегии роста или окупаемость рекламных расходов. Поставьте сегментацию потребителей и культурные особенности в центр своей стратегии ...
Upfluence
upfluence.com
Увеличьте продажи с помощью авторского маркетинга. Маркетинг влияния, партнерские программы, управление авторами, пользовательский контент, представители бренда: создавайте ценные партнерские отношения для развития вашего бизнеса.
Social Native
socialnative.com
All-in-one UGC platform & influencer solution to power branded content. Create, source, and optimize user-generated content and social content.
Socialfaim
socialfaim.com
Socialfaim is an AI Powered Influencer Marketing and creator management platform. We offer best services and help brands to identify influencers based on reach, demographics and audience across social media platforms. Our AI powered tool help you to connect with best influencers who are authenticall...
Sauce Social Commerce
addsauce.com
Sauce turns your Instagram & TikTok into captivating shopping experiences, unlocks your brand's potential to foster communities through User Generated Content and amplifies sales through Influencer Partnerships.
SARAL
getsaral.com
SARAL is your simple & effective influencer marketing platform built for ecommerce brands. Find untapped influencers, automate outreach, manage relationships, track performance, and send payments - all under one roof! Get the free trial and test it yourself!
Rizer Social
rizersocial.io
The Rizer platform is a cloud-based software used by brands and advertisers. Rizer Social positions as a performance marketing and business intelligence tool which is a completely different category than other platforms that are more focused on transactional marketplaces. Our solution mitigates risk...
Promoty
promoty.io
Promoty is an influencer relationship marketing tool that helps brands and agencies to find the right creators, manage influencer relationships, and save time on influencer marketing.
Primetag
primetag.com
Primetag is a powerful Influencer Marketing software built to make the complex things easy, and the hard things possible.
LinkPizza
linkpizza.com
Linkpizza is a influencer marketing platform which allows advertisers to search, find and connect with influencers and to manage influencer campaigns on its platform. Linkpizza has over 3,500 influencers connected on its network and is primarily focussed on the Dutch market
LeaLi
leali.io
The innovative platform for exploring the world of creative collaborations. Immerse yourself in a dynamic community where extraordinary minds converge to shape the future of art, design, fashion, and beyond. Unleash your artistic potential, connect with like-minded visionaries, and embark on transfo...
joinbrands
joinbrands.com
JoinBrands is an influencer and user-generated content (UGC) marketplace where you can quickly connect your brand with thousands of content creators and TikTok influencers to promote your products and services.
IQFluence
iqfluence.io
QFluence is an AI-powered influence marketing platform that's changing the way brands and marketing agencies connect with their audiences. Our platform uses AI to make influence marketing more personalized and effective. We help businesses find the right influencers and create campaigns tailored to ...
inzpire.me
inzpire.me
inzpire.me is the platform for full-funnel influencer marketing. Discover creators, build relationships, access verified data, and measure ROI.
Influentials
influentials.com
We are a European end-to-end marketing platform that lets brands work with influencers. We take care of all the heavy lifting and enables you to focus on running successful campaigns that grow your business.
Influencer Searcher
influencersearcher.com
Influencer Searcher is a tool used to identify influencers based on the nature of their content (e.g. fashion, gaming, mom) and give insights into their audience. The tool also helps you keep track and manage influencer campaigns by grouping together influencers you're working with on a certain camp...
influData
infludata.com
influData enables the in-depth search and analysis of over 20 million influencers and their audiences on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and YouTube Shorts, coupled with a comprehensive and customizable campaign management with tracking, reporting and social listening features. The tool has already prov...
HOLLYFY
hollyfy.com
AI matchmaking platform for advertisers & content creators to transact on influencer marketing, sponsorships, product placement & branded entertainment. Make offers, send proposals, start/complete transactions, and grow your business.
Drope.me
drope.me
Drope.me is an influencer marketing platform that connects gaming companies, micro streamers, and their communities. We empower gaming publishers and developers to engage with streamers in performance marketing campaigns. At the same time, Drope.me helps micro streamers to start monetizing their act...
CreatorsJet
creatorsjet.com
CreatorsJet is a pioneering all-in-one platform empowering content creators, and agencies with seamless solutions, from quick Jet Kit creation to multi-platform social connectivity and real-time stat... Show More sharing, facilitating effortless brand collaborations.
CreatorDB
creatordb.app
CreatorDB is an influencer marketing platform enabling users to discover influencers, analyze markets, and track campaigns, boasting over 3 million influencers, 130+ filters, 500+ topics, and almost 9000 niches. CreatorDB gives users granular access to influencer marketing and aims to enable them to...
Creable
creable.com
Creable is a price-efficient, all-in-one Influencer Marketing Platform that streamlines the entire Influencer Marketing process. From finding and analyzing the perfect influencers, communicating with them, to managing campaigns, tracking post performance, and automating reporting. With the industry'...
Brinfer
brinfer.com
With a large base of influencers, Brinfer allows brands and agencies to discover the most suitable content creators for their business. They are able to find the most influential content creators in different categories, via advanced search and filters, and get a unique analysis with a score based o...
Boksi.com
boksi.com
Influencer marketing campaigns. Custom brand photos and videos with full usage rights. Over 10,000 amazing creators. All on one easy-to-use platform.
atisfyreach
atisfyreach.com
First ever real-time data driven influencer economy AtisfyReach offers self-serve end-to-end influencer marketing technology that delivers high ROI and omnichannel scale effortlessly. AtisfyReach is influencer marketing redefined. This machine learning, AI-driven platform puts a new spin on influenc...
Ampifi.io
ampifi.io
Ampifi allows small and medium-sized businesses to recruit influencers, track their posts, and report on results.
Aggero Software
aggero.io
Aggero analyzes thousands of hours of video content for you from all major social media platforms. It uses AI technology to extract unique and relevant video insights such as audience sentiment data, engagement rate, and top moments for brand or product mentions in both video and text. As a social l...
Woomio
home.woomio.com
Woomio helps marketers and agencies excel in influencer marketing by providing the tools necessary to discover influencers, predict campaigns and measure ROI
Wednesday.app
wednesday.app
Wednesday.app is an innovative influencer marketing platform designed to empower small businesses, startups, and solo entrepreneurs. It provides a user-friendly platform for influencer and affiliate marketing, designed to meet the evolving needs of growing businesses. It aims to be an accessible and...
Phlanx.com
phlanx.com
Phlanx is a marketing platform to contact influencers, work with brands, create contracts and measure engagement.
Ninja Influence
ninjainfluence.com
Ninja Influence is an Influencer Marketing Solution tool that allows users to have total control of their strategies and communications with influencers. The app is designed especially for e-commerce shops to connect their store and start streamlining influencer sales & track ROI and revenue based o...
Modash
modash.io
The only influencer tool for companies that prioritize growth. A global influencer search engine with target audience data and monitoring for growing B2C businesses.
Kolsquare
kolsquare.com
Kolsquare’s Influencer Marketing Platform combines the latest data and tech in a simple UX/UI, enabling brands to hit next-level awareness and drive serious ROI.
Keymailer
keymailer.co
The world's largest game influencer marketing platform, with creators, software and service all in one portal. Engage creators globally through organic incentivized review campaigns, cost-effective performance marketing campaigns, sponsored content campaigns and more. Thousands of publishers and bra...
Influential
influential.co
Optimizing the smartest AI-powered data, Influential precisely matches brands to influencers to reach new audiences for unmatchable measurable results.
Influence4You
influence4you.com
The influence marketing platform with more than 160,000 subscribed influencers and access to 100 million profiles. Micro-influencers are 3 times more engaging than celebrities. Take advantage of their authenticity, discover some great profiles and manage your campaigns with them efficiently via the ...
impulze.ai
impulze.ai
Impulze.ai is an influencer marketing platform tailored to meet the needs of agencies and brands, empowering them to manage their influencer discovery, campaign management and reporting with data driven decisions and inputs
Embold
embold.co
Embold — это популярная в Канаде маркетинговая платформа для влиятельных лиц, объединяющая бренды с более чем 9000 местными микроинфлюенсерами. Упростите управление кампанией, проверку контента и выплаты влиятельным лицам. Воспользуйтесь преимуществами наших индивидуальных решений, включая управляем...
Campaygn
campaygn.com
CAMPAYGN — это программное решение, основанное на данных для маркетинга влияния, которое оптимизирует рабочий процесс и стратегии маркетинга влияния. Мы ориентированы на крупные и средние компании и группы. На каждом этапе влиятельного маркетинга у нас есть решения для вас: ◾ Выявите и откройте для ...
Atisfyre
atisfyre.com
Atisfyre — это комплексная платформа для влиятельных лиц на базе искусственного интеллекта, которая позволяет миллионам влиятельных лиц связываться с мировыми брендами для эффективного сотрудничества. И еще лучше: Atisfyre совершенно БЕСПЛАТЕН для влиятельных лиц. Atisfyre родился из нашего стремлен...