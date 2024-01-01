WebCatalog

Альтернативы - Humanz

Impact

Impact

impact.com

Impact Partnership Cloud™ — ведущее в мире решение для автоматизации партнерских отношений, которое обнаруживает, управляет, защищает и оптимизирует все каналы партнерства, обеспечивая настоящий экспоненциальный рост.

LTK

LTK

shopltk.com

Покупайте новинки в сфере моды, дома, красоты и фитнеса от влиятельных лиц LTK, которым вы доверяете. Идеи рабочей одежды, свадебные платья для гостей, образы для путешествий и многое другое.

GRIN

GRIN

grin.co

GRIN — лучшее программное обеспечение для влиятельного маркетинга для брендов электронной коммерции. Наша платформа на базе искусственного интеллекта включает в себя более 32 миллионов влиятельных лиц, рабочую комнату для проведения кампаний, отчетность и аналитику, платежи и выполнение продуктов, п...

PartnerStack

PartnerStack

partnerstack.com

Программное обеспечение для управления взаимоотношениями с партнерами для масштабирования любой программы: партнерской, реселлерской, маркетинговой и т. д. Узнайте, почему SaaS-компании растут с помощью PartnerStack PRM.

Keyhole

Keyhole

keyhole.co

Keyhole — это компания, занимающаяся аналитикой хэштегов и социальных сетей, которая предоставляет данные в реальном времени с отслеживанием хэштегов для Twitter, Instagram и Facebook.

Meltwater

Meltwater

meltwater.com

Узнайте, как Meltwater помогает командам по связям с общественностью и маркетингу отслеживать освещение в СМИ как в новостях, так и в социальных сетях, а также совершенствовать управление брендом.

BrandChamp

BrandChamp

brandchamp.io

Процветающие бренды создаются с помощью послов. Универсальное программное обеспечение для управления представителями бренда, которое интегрируется с Shopify, Amazon и WooCommerce.

Affable.ai

Affable.ai

affable.ai

Платформа влиятельного маркетинга Affable позволяет глобальным брендам, агентствам и брендам электронной коммерции D2C с легкостью находить влиятельных лиц, управлять кампаниями и измерять рентабельность инвестиций! Проверенные влиятельные лица. 100+ Клиентов.

Perpetua

Perpetua

perpetua.io

Инфраструктура роста для электронной коммерции. Присоединяйтесь к тысячам компаний, которые используют программное обеспечение Perpetua для реализации и анализа розничной рекламы, чтобы прибыльно масштабировать рост на Amazon, Walmart, Instacart и других торговых площадках.

Emplifi

Emplifi

emplifi.io

Оптимизируйте цифровой путь клиента. Единая платформа Emplifi для программного обеспечения для работы с клиентами и программного обеспечения для управления социальными сетями закрывает пробел в клиентском опыте.

HypeAuditor

HypeAuditor

hypeauditor.com

Комплексное решение для расширения возможностей вашего влиятельного маркетинга. Управляйте полным жизненным циклом своих маркетинговых кампаний влияния.

Traackr

Traackr

traackr.com

Traackr — это система учета для маркетинга влияния на основе данных, которую маркетологи используют для инвестирования в правильные стратегии, оптимизации кампаний и масштабирования программ.

Skeepers

Skeepers

octoly.com

Ведущая маркетинговая платформа для влиятельных лиц Octoly помогает брендам повысить свою узнаваемость, завоевать доверие и увеличить продажи, объединяя проверенных микровлиятельных лиц и потребителей в большом масштабе. Бренды используют наше курируемое сообщество для создания публикаций в социаль...

StarNgage

StarNgage

starngage.com

В StarNgage мы верим, что социально распространяемый визуальный контент — это будущее рекламы. Сейчас это происходит в Instagram, и мы хотим помочь брендам в этом приключении и победить в Instagram. Эта платформа позволяет брендам оценивать свои маркетинговые усилия в Instagram и привлекать влиятель...

MagicLinks

MagicLinks

magiclinks.com

MagicLinks — это отмеченная наградами маркетинговая платформа для влиятельных лиц и сертифицированная корпорация B, обеспечивающая социальную коммерцию с авторами и ведущими мировыми потребительскими брендами. Запатентованная технология MagicLinks, Match Intelligence™, обеспечивает стратегический по...

GrowthHero

GrowthHero

growthhero.io

GrowthHero — это мощное программное обеспечение для партнерского, влиятельного и реферального маркетинга — все в одном. Начиная всего с 49 долларов США, GrowthHero масштабируется вместе с вами! Полностью гибкие инструменты для вашего успеха: - Партнерский портал с белой маркировкой, полная настройка...

Influence.co

Influence.co

influence.co

Все, что вам нужно, чтобы стать творцом. Присоединяйтесь к первой профессиональной сети, созданной для влиятельных лиц и авторов. Создайте свой профиль сегодня, чтобы зарабатывать деньги, учиться друг у друга и знакомиться с людьми через сообщества.

Taggbox

Taggbox

taggbox.com

Платформа №1 для создания пользовательского контента для создания и публикации кампаний пользовательского контента в различных маркетинговых точках. Идеальная платформа пользовательского контента для успешного повышения доверия к бренду, узнаваемости, вовлечения пользователей и продаж.

Fohr

Fohr

fohr.co

Fohr — одна из ведущих маркетинговых компаний, объединяющих нужных влиятельных лиц и представителей брендов с ведущими брендами. Посетите наш сайт сегодня.

#paid

#paid

hashtagpaid.com

Платный хэштег. Находите авторов, запускайте кампании и вносите в белый список авторов — на одной платформе. Маркетинг влияния теперь стал безопасным, простым и быстрым.

Audiense

Audiense

audiense.com

Все, что вам нужно, чтобы понять аудиторию и получить лучшие маркетинговые результаты, результаты в социальных сетях, результаты влиятельных лиц, медиа-стратегии, стратегии роста или окупаемость рекламных расходов. Поставьте сегментацию потребителей и культурные особенности в центр своей стратегии ...

Upfluence

Upfluence

upfluence.com

Увеличьте продажи с помощью авторского маркетинга. Маркетинг влияния, партнерские программы, управление авторами, пользовательский контент, представители бренда: создавайте ценные партнерские отношения для развития вашего бизнеса.

Social Native

Social Native

socialnative.com

All-in-one UGC platform & influencer solution to power branded content. Create, source, and optimize user-generated content and social content.

Socialfaim

Socialfaim

socialfaim.com

Socialfaim is an AI Powered Influencer Marketing and creator management platform. We offer best services and help brands to identify influencers based on reach, demographics and audience across social media platforms. Our AI powered tool help you to connect with best influencers who are authenticall...

Sauce Social Commerce

Sauce Social Commerce

addsauce.com

Sauce turns your Instagram & TikTok into captivating shopping experiences, unlocks your brand's potential to foster communities through User Generated Content and amplifies sales through Influencer Partnerships.

SARAL

SARAL

getsaral.com

SARAL is your simple & effective influencer marketing platform built for ecommerce brands. Find untapped influencers, automate outreach, manage relationships, track performance, and send payments - all under one roof! Get the free trial and test it yourself!

Rizer Social

Rizer Social

rizersocial.io

The Rizer platform is a cloud-based software used by brands and advertisers. Rizer Social positions as a performance marketing and business intelligence tool which is a completely different category than other platforms that are more focused on transactional marketplaces. Our solution mitigates risk...

Promoty

Promoty

promoty.io

Promoty is an influencer relationship marketing tool that helps brands and agencies to find the right creators, manage influencer relationships, and save time on influencer marketing.

Primetag

Primetag

primetag.com

Primetag is a powerful Influencer Marketing software built to make the complex things easy, and the hard things possible.

LinkPizza

LinkPizza

linkpizza.com

Linkpizza is a influencer marketing platform which allows advertisers to search, find and connect with influencers and to manage influencer campaigns on its platform. Linkpizza has over 3,500 influencers connected on its network and is primarily focussed on the Dutch market

LeaLi

LeaLi

leali.io

The innovative platform for exploring the world of creative collaborations. Immerse yourself in a dynamic community where extraordinary minds converge to shape the future of art, design, fashion, and beyond. Unleash your artistic potential, connect with like-minded visionaries, and embark on transfo...

joinbrands

joinbrands

joinbrands.com

​JoinBrands is an influencer and user-generated content (UGC) marketplace where you can quickly connect your brand with thousands of content creators and TikTok influencers to promote your products and services.

IQFluence

IQFluence

iqfluence.io

QFluence is an AI-powered influence marketing platform that's changing the way brands and marketing agencies connect with their audiences. Our platform uses AI to make influence marketing more personalized and effective. We help businesses find the right influencers and create campaigns tailored to ...

inzpire.me

inzpire.me

inzpire.me

inzpire.me is the platform for full-funnel influencer marketing. Discover creators, build relationships, access verified data, and measure ROI.

Influentials

Influentials

influentials.com

We are a European end-to-end marketing platform that lets brands work with influencers. We take care of all the heavy lifting and enables you to focus on running successful campaigns that grow your business.

Influencer Searcher

Influencer Searcher

influencersearcher.com

Influencer Searcher is a tool used to identify influencers based on the nature of their content (e.g. fashion, gaming, mom) and give insights into their audience. The tool also helps you keep track and manage influencer campaigns by grouping together influencers you're working with on a certain camp...

influData

influData

infludata.com

influData enables the in-depth search and analysis of over 20 million influencers and their audiences on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and YouTube Shorts, coupled with a comprehensive and customizable campaign management with tracking, reporting and social listening features. The tool has already prov...

HOLLYFY

HOLLYFY

hollyfy.com

AI matchmaking platform for advertisers & content creators to transact on influencer marketing, sponsorships, product placement & branded entertainment. Make offers, send proposals, start/complete transactions, and grow your business.

Drope.me

Drope.me

drope.me

Drope.me is an influencer marketing platform that connects gaming companies, micro streamers, and their communities. We empower gaming publishers and developers to engage with streamers in performance marketing campaigns. At the same time, Drope.me helps micro streamers to start monetizing their act...

CreatorsJet

CreatorsJet

creatorsjet.com

CreatorsJet is a pioneering all-in-one platform empowering content creators, and agencies with seamless solutions, from quick Jet Kit creation to multi-platform social connectivity and real-time stat... Show More sharing, facilitating effortless brand collaborations.

CreatorDB

CreatorDB

creatordb.app

CreatorDB is an influencer marketing platform enabling users to discover influencers, analyze markets, and track campaigns, boasting over 3 million influencers, 130+ filters, 500+ topics, and almost 9000 niches. CreatorDB gives users granular access to influencer marketing and aims to enable them to...

Creable

Creable

creable.com

Creable is a price-efficient, all-in-one Influencer Marketing Platform that streamlines the entire Influencer Marketing process. From finding and analyzing the perfect influencers, communicating with them, to managing campaigns, tracking post performance, and automating reporting. With the industry'...

Brinfer

Brinfer

brinfer.com

With a large base of influencers, Brinfer allows brands and agencies to discover the most suitable content creators for their business. They are able to find the most influential content creators in different categories, via advanced search and filters, and get a unique analysis with a score based o...

Boksi.com

Boksi.com

boksi.com

Influencer marketing campaigns. Custom brand photos and videos with full usage rights. Over 10,000 amazing creators. All on one easy-to-use platform.

atisfyreach

atisfyreach

atisfyreach.com

First ever real-time data driven influencer economy AtisfyReach offers self-serve end-to-end influencer marketing technology that delivers high ROI and omnichannel scale effortlessly. AtisfyReach is influencer marketing redefined. This machine learning, AI-driven platform puts a new spin on influenc...

Ampifi.io

Ampifi.io

ampifi.io

Ampifi allows small and medium-sized businesses to recruit influencers, track their posts, and report on results.

Aggero Software

Aggero Software

aggero.io

Aggero analyzes thousands of hours of video content for you from all major social media platforms. It uses AI technology to extract unique and relevant video insights such as audience sentiment data, engagement rate, and top moments for brand or product mentions in both video and text. As a social l...

Woomio

Woomio

home.woomio.com

Woomio helps marketers and agencies excel in influencer marketing by providing the tools necessary to discover influencers, predict campaigns and measure ROI

Wednesday.app

Wednesday.app

wednesday.app

Wednesday.app is an innovative influencer marketing platform designed to empower small businesses, startups, and solo entrepreneurs. It provides a user-friendly platform for influencer and affiliate marketing, designed to meet the evolving needs of growing businesses. It aims to be an accessible and...

Phlanx.com

Phlanx.com

phlanx.com

Phlanx is a marketing platform to contact influencers, work with brands, create contracts and measure engagement.

Ninja Influence

Ninja Influence

ninjainfluence.com

Ninja Influence is an Influencer Marketing Solution tool that allows users to have total control of their strategies and communications with influencers. The app is designed especially for e-commerce shops to connect their store and start streamlining influencer sales & track ROI and revenue based o...

Modash

Modash

modash.io

The only influencer tool for companies that prioritize growth. A global influencer search engine with target audience data and monitoring for growing B2C businesses.

Kolsquare

Kolsquare

kolsquare.com

Kolsquare’s Influencer Marketing Platform combines the latest data and tech in a simple UX/UI, enabling brands to hit next-level awareness and drive serious ROI.

Keymailer

Keymailer

keymailer.co

The world's largest game influencer marketing platform, with creators, software and service all in one portal. Engage creators globally through organic incentivized review campaigns, cost-effective performance marketing campaigns, sponsored content campaigns and more. Thousands of publishers and bra...

Influential

Influential

influential.co

Optimizing the smartest AI-powered data, Influential precisely matches brands to influencers to reach new audiences for unmatchable measurable results.

Influence4You

Influence4You

influence4you.com

The influence marketing platform with more than 160,000 subscribed influencers and access to 100 million profiles. Micro-influencers are 3 times more engaging than celebrities. Take advantage of their authenticity, discover some great profiles and manage your campaigns with them efficiently via the ...

impulze.ai

impulze.ai

impulze.ai

Impulze.ai is an influencer marketing platform tailored to meet the needs of agencies and brands, empowering them to manage their influencer discovery, campaign management and reporting with data driven decisions and inputs

Embold

Embold

embold.co

Embold — это популярная в Канаде маркетинговая платформа для влиятельных лиц, объединяющая бренды с более чем 9000 местными микроинфлюенсерами. Упростите управление кампанией, проверку контента и выплаты влиятельным лицам. Воспользуйтесь преимуществами наших индивидуальных решений, включая управляем...

Campaygn

Campaygn

campaygn.com

CAMPAYGN — это программное решение, основанное на данных для маркетинга влияния, которое оптимизирует рабочий процесс и стратегии маркетинга влияния. Мы ориентированы на крупные и средние компании и группы. На каждом этапе влиятельного маркетинга у нас есть решения для вас: ◾ Выявите и откройте для ...

Atisfyre

Atisfyre

atisfyre.com

Atisfyre — это комплексная платформа для влиятельных лиц на базе искусственного интеллекта, которая позволяет миллионам влиятельных лиц связываться с мировыми брендами для эффективного сотрудничества. И еще лучше: Atisfyre совершенно БЕСПЛАТЕН для влиятельных лиц. Atisfyre родился из нашего стремлен...

Обзор

WebCatalog Desktop

Поддержка

Компания

Юридическая информация

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.