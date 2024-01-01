Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

Switchbar - Browser picker | Product Hunt
WebCatalog

Data Virtuality

Data Virtuality

Еще не установили WebCatalog Desktop? Скачайте WebCatalog Desktop.

Использовать веб-приложение

Веб-сайт: datavirtuality.com

Упростите использование — скачайте компьютерное приложение для Data Virtuality в WebCatalog Desktop для Mac, Windows, Linux.

Запуск приложений в окнах без лишних элементов и со множеством улучшений.

Управление аккаунтами и переход между ними без переключения браузеров.

Data Virtuality offers two products to flexibly solve data integration and management problems in a tailored way that best suits data teams in the fast-paced world of data. Data Virtuality Platform - Data Virtualization for Flexible Data Architectures By uniquely combining data virtualization and data replication, Data Virtuality Platform provides data teams the flexibility to always choose the right method for the specific requirement. It is an enabler for Data Fabric and Data Mesh by providing the self-service capabilities and data governance features that are indispensable for these frameworks. Enterprises around the world, such as BSH, PGGM, PartnerRe or Crédit Agricole use the Data Virtuality Platform to build modern data architectures that meet today’s and tomorrow’s business requirements. Pipes - Easy and Reliable Data Replication With Pipes, anyone can build data pipelines from 200+ available sources to a data warehouse with just a few clicks. Fully automated and without any coding. Many businesses from the E-Commerce and Marketplace space, as well as Marketing Agencies choose Pipes to always have fresh data at any time. With Pipes Professional, data teams can additionally build their custom data pipelines with SQL and make use of job dependencies as well as advanced replication types. Imprint: https://datavirtuality.com/imprint/ Privacy notice: https://datavirtuality.com/privacy-notice/

Категории:

Productivity
Data Virtualization Software

Веб-сайт: datavirtuality.com

Отказ от ответственности: платформа WebCatalog не аффилирована и не связана с приложением Data Virtuality, не авторизована и не рекомендуется им и не имеет никакого формального отношения к нему. Все названия продуктов, логотипы и бренды являются собственностью соответствующих владельцев.

Альтернативы

CData Connect Cloud

CData Connect Cloud

cdata.com

Denodo

Denodo

denodo.com

Вам также может понравиться

Sdf

Sdf

sdf.com

Ikigai

Ikigai

ikigailabs.io

Aiven

Aiven

aiven.io

Funnel

Funnel

funnel.io

Skycatch

Skycatch

skycatch.com

Treasure Data

Treasure Data

treasuredata.com

Denodo

Denodo

denodo.com

Bold BI

Bold BI

boldbi.com

CData Connect Cloud

CData Connect Cloud

cdata.com

Selfr

Selfr

selfr.ai

Hightouch

Hightouch

hightouch.io

Rasgo

Rasgo

rasgoml.com

Обзор

Desktop

Поддержка

Компания

Юридическая информация

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.