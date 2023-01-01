Альтернативы - CallerReady
elink.io
elink.io
Создавайте что угодно с помощью веб-ссылок. В elink есть все необходимое для сохранения закладок и создания веб-страниц, информационных бюллетеней по электронной почте, виджетов веб-сайтов RSS, социальных био-ссылок, социальных стен, автоматизированного контента и многого другого. Создавайте контент...
Short.io
short.io
Short.io — это программа сокращения URL-адресов с белой этикеткой, которая создает короткие ссылки на фирменных доменах. Сокращайте, настраивайте и делитесь фирменными URL-адресами со своей аудиторией.
Revue
getrevue.co
Создайте лояльную аудиторию. Revue позволяет писателям и издателям легко рассылать редакционные информационные бюллетени и получать за это деньги.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
Добавьте пиксели ретаргетинга, собственный призыв к действию, собственные домены к любой ссылке, которой вы делитесь, настройте внешний вид миниатюры ссылки и перенацельте любого, кто нажал на нее.
Radio.co
radio.co
Хотите создать радиостанцию? Автоматизируйте свое расписание, ведите прямые трансляции и отслеживайте слушателей с помощью одной простой в использовании платформы. Добро пожаловать на Radio.co.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops — это платформа вирусного и реферального маркетинга для запуска рейтинговых соревнований, лотерей, предварительных и реферальных программ.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
Станьте партнером ShareASale и станьте частью нашей надежной сети партнерского маркетинга. Наша сеть предоставляет маркетинговые решения для наших партнеров.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence — это сервис влиятельного маркетинга, который позволяет брендам и влиятельным лицам объединяться, сотрудничать и достигать своих целей.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer — это самый дешевый, быстрый и простой способ узнать, что на самом деле происходит в Интернете.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter предлагает понятный и простой способ письма для людей, которым не нужны расширенные отчеты или функции для бизнеса.
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
Оригинальный рынок брендовых имен, предлагающий на выбор более 100 000 наименований компаний, подобранных экспертами. Получите соответствующий домен .com и логотип, а также бесплатную консультацию по брендингу от нашей команды.
Genius Link
geniuslink.com
Geniuslink is the world’s most intelligent URL shortener. Create links that dynamically route users to different destinations based off their devices, operating systems, countries, and even date of click.
BlogManagement
blogmanagement.io
Blog Management is a platform that allows publishers, bloggers and website owners to earn money by placing content. It is a trustworthy and credible platform that allows you to sell guest posts and sponsored content in a legitimate way. Website owners can add their websites to the platform and get p...
Approved Social
approvedsocial.io
Approved Social is a trailblazing platform designed to revolutionize the way digital marketing campaigns are developed, approved, and launched. At its core, Approved Social is a collaborative feedback and approval engine that empowers marketing teams, agencies, and brands to streamline their creativ...
FeedWind
feed.mikle.com
FeedWind is one the leading providers of fully customizable and coding free widgets that can be integrated on any website - in minutes! Some of the most trending widgets include: RSS Facebook Widget Twitter Widget YouTube Widget Google Calendar Widget and list goes on. What's more? You can get start...
Bulk Email Checker
bulkemailchecker.com
The Email Checker Tool is SMTP based, providing the highest accuracy and additional useful information to validate/verify any and all email addresses. Please enter an email address and click verify to see exactly how the Email Checker Tool works. Test up to 10 email addresses per day for free.
Adspyder
adspyder.io
AdSpyder is an upcoming digital ad-tech SaaS platform that help individuals and companies to analyse their competitors’ ad marketing campaigns and obtain useful insights that can be applied to their ad campaigns and benefit from them. Using adspyder, users can search ads which are currently or previ...
MarketMate AI
marketmateai.com
At MarketMate AI, our mission is to align sales and marketing to amplify creativity and boost revenue. We are dedicated to making generative AI more user-friendly for real marketing workflows. As an intuitive B2B marketing platform powered by AI, MarketMate focuses on target market identification, m...
E-goi
e-goi.com
E-goi is a Omnichannel Marketing Automation tool with more 700 000 users worldwide, which allows any company (from a Micro Blogger to a giant multinational) to manage its entire sales cycle, from capturing leads to customer conversion and loyalty. With E-goi schedule you can create landing pages, fo...
Capsulink
capsulink.com
Capsulink is a URL shortener designed to protects users from traffic loss, damaged external links, and missed profits.
Shared Domains
shared.domains
Homepage backlinks Get a valuable homepage backlink starting from $50 a year We were looking for the best way to get the most valuable backlinks at a low cost to rank our sites. In other words, for $150 you get a backlink from $2000-worth domain. Aftermarket is a service that provides ready-made slo...
Fix Your Funnel
fixyourfunnel.com
Fix Your Funnel extends Infusionsoft by Keap's base functionality to include texting and calling. Features include: * Two way texting * Automated texting conversations for lead capture * Campaign Builder messaging * Trackable Links (apply tag to contact when tapped) * Image and contact card attachme...
HeadBidder
headbidder.net
Focus on the core part of your business that brings money, use HeadBidder.net for mechanic ad management work that is automated on the platform. The Header Bidding management platform is made for publishers and online-ad professional teams. Combines wrapped up ready-to-go features and tools: contain...
QApop
qapop.com
QApop will help you leverage Quora as a marketing channel. With your marketing tool, you can: - Discover the best questions on Quora - Let AI helps you to answer questions in minutes - Track non-answered questions with hundreds of views Quora is a great additional marketing channel whether you focus...
Nexweave
nexweave.com
Nexweave helps businesses drive higher engagement & conversions by serving hyper-personalized images, GIFs, interactive videos web pages across the customer journey. Over 1500+ Sales and Marketing teams trust us with their e-Mail, WhatsApp & Landing Page personalization needs.
Websays
websays.com
Websays is a software services company focused on web search, natural language processing and machine learning. With a mixed team of developers and data analysts, we meet our clients’ needs for data intelligence to handle large volumes of unstructured data. We categorize this data by topics, analyze...
Endorsal
endorsal.io
Endorsal — fully automate your online customer reviews. Import reviews from Google, Facebook and more. Automatic review requests. Beautiful testimonial widgets.
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso is a free website analyzer. It provides free reports for thousands of websites. For every website in our extensive database you can see detailed analysis, including traffic statistics, monthly earnings, facebook sharing information, web server location and website value estimates.
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
We, as humans, are wired to trust our feelings! No matter how much technology transforms, we still need validation to be assured. WiserNotify helps you get that validation. It helps you connect with your customer to increase trust and sales. Through interactive social proof notifications & urgency w...
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView is a web analytics software that matches the IP addresses of companies that visit your website against our database in order to tell you the names of those businesses and more.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...
Chatarmin
chatarmin.com
Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...
Prelaunch.com
prelaunch.com
Prelaunch.com is a product validation platform that tests the market demand before the launch of a product. It helps to define the price, identify the target audience, and gather early customer feedback that help creators to either launch with confidence or wisely abandon their product idea. To rese...
Retention.com
retention.com
Retention.com интегрируется с ведущими мировыми платформами автоматизации маркетинга, чтобы максимизировать рост аудитории, вернуть доходы от брошенных корзин и повторно привлечь утраченную аудиторию с помощью ведущих в отрасли систем интеграции данных. Увеличьте неиспользованный доход вашего интерн...
Tracify
tracify.ai
Tracify — это программное обеспечение, специализирующееся на компаниях электронной коммерции, предназначенное для отслеживания и атрибуции всей вашей маркетинговой деятельности (многоканальной). Используя революционную технологию отслеживания, пользователей можно отслеживать без моделирования или Go...
SuperBuzz
superbuzz.io
Увеличьте удержанный трафик и прибыль с помощью технологии GPT-3