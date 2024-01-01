BotPenguin

BotPenguin

Еще не установили WebCatalog Desktop? Скачайте WebCatalog Desktop.

Использовать веб-приложение

Веб-сайт: botpenguin.com

Упростите использование — скачайте компьютерное приложение для BotPenguin в WebCatalog Desktop для Mac, Windows, Linux.

Запуск приложений в окнах без лишних элементов и со множеством улучшений.

Управление аккаунтами и переход между ними без переключения браузеров.

Are we looking for a powerful and easy-to-use chatbot builder? Look no further than BotPenguin! Our AI-powered chatbot builder makes creating and deploying chatbots easy without any coding required. BotPenguin chatbots can answer customer queries, get leads, and provide customer support around the clock – all at a fraction of the cost of traditional customer service. Plus, you can manage it all through our easy-to-use, integrated system. We deliver omnichannel customer engagement solutions at near-zero cost. eCommerce businesses can use WhatsApp automation with Chatbot by Botpenguin to improve the customer service experience and push broadcast advertisements. The e-commerce sector will only grow in the coming years. To succeed, online sellers need to make the most out of their opportunities and the technology available. Automating specific processes can help retailers ensure they get the best results and increase customer satisfaction. Chatbot by Botpenguin can help e-commerce merchants eliminate some aspects of their job that they find boring, freeing up time to concentrate on other aspects of the business. At times we get lost or confused with customer service and the eCommerce process. Whatever is your customer care process, Chatbot by Botpenguin can assist you in improving your customer experience. Bots can guide your customers with the help of rich content such as FAQs, e-commerce product details, and tutorials. Chatbot by Botpenguin can help your customers discover new products, request customer service, schedule an appointment, etc.
Категории:
Business
Программное обеспечение для чат-ботов

Веб-сайт: botpenguin.com

Отказ от ответственности: платформа WebCatalog не аффилирована и не связана с приложением BotPenguin, не авторизована и не рекомендуется им и не имеет никакого формального отношения к нему. Все названия продуктов, логотипы и бренды являются собственностью соответствующих владельцев.

Альтернативы

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

Вам также может понравиться

arabot

arabot

arabot.io

Octocom

Octocom

octocom.ai

Joonbot

Joonbot

joonbot.com

Molin AI

Molin AI

molin.ai

Kindly

Kindly

kindly.ai

YourGPT

YourGPT

yourgpt.ai

Robofy

Robofy

robofy.ai

Jemi

Jemi

jemi.so

Tars

Tars

hellotars.com

10Web

10Web

10web.io

BlackCurve

BlackCurve

blackcurve.com

WotNot

WotNot

wotnot.io

Обзор

Продукты

Скачать

Поддержка

Компания

Юридическая информация

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Мы применяем файлы cookie для обеспечения работы и улучшения наших веб-сайтов. Используя наши сайты, вы соглашаетесь на применение файлов cookie.

Политика конфиденциальности