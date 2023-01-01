Stupidella 2
Não tem o WebCatalog Desktop instalado? Baixar o WebCatalog Desktop.
Site: poki.com
Melhore a sua experiência com o aplicativo de computador de Stupidella 2 no WebCatalog Desktop para Mac, Windows, Linux.
Execute aplicativos em janelas sem distrações, com muitas melhorias.
Gerencie e alterne entre várias contas e aplicativos facilmente, sem trocar de navegadores.
Stupidella is back for more wacky and wild adventures! In this version of the story, Cinderella didn't turn back into her normal self when the clock struck twelve. Instead, she became Stupidella! Repair a car, fight evil spacemen, bust ghosts or play the drums - she can do it all! All she needs is your help to find the right solution, which might not always be easy to find. Don't worry if you get stuck on a difficult level, you can always ask for a helpful hint to help you find the right solution. Can you help Stupidella out again?
Site: poki.com
Aviso: o WebCatalog não é afiliado, associado, autorizado, endossado, nem tem qualquer relação oficial com Stupidella 2. Todos os nomes de produtos, logotipos e marcas pertencem aos seus respectivos proprietários.