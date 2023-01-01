Alternativas - Widewail
UserTesting
usertesting.com
Teste de usabilidade e ferramentas de pesquisa para melhorar a experiência do cliente online do UserTesting, a plataforma Human Insight. O software CX nº 1 da indústria G2.
Userfeel
userfeel.com
Ferramenta de teste de usuário pré-paga, sem necessidade de assinatura ou taxas mensais. Obtenha melhores insights de nosso painel de testadores de alta qualidade por apenas US$ 30 por testador.
dscout
dscout.com
A plataforma de pesquisa qualitativa da dscout usa um aplicativo móvel e mais de 100 mil participantes ansiosos para capturar com eficiência vídeos do momento e tornar os insights fáceis de…
VideoAsk
videoask.com
A maneira mais fácil de ter conversas por vídeo assíncronas. Envolva sua comunidade, recrute novos talentos, gere melhores leads e muito mais.
Userlytics
userlytics.com
Aproveite nossa plataforma de pesquisa de usuários de última geração e painel global de mais de 1,6 milhão para melhorar a experiência do cliente e do usuário.
Life Inside
lifeinside.io
Video storytelling. Reinvented. At Life Inside, we provide businesses with a powerful interactive video platform that can be seamlessly integrated to any website. Video testimonials significantly increase engagement with audiences online, leading to improved conversion rates and engagement. Our plat...
MemoryFox
memoryfox.io
MemoryFox is a platform that helps nonprofit marketers collect, organize, and share powerful storytelling content sourced from their community of donors, volunteers, staff and mission beneficiaries. In just a few minutes, you can create & share branded collection campaigns that will help you demonst...
GetWhy
getwhy.io
GetWhy is a next-generation insights company. Powered by Gen. AI, GetWhy's end-to-end insights platform delivers best-in-class quality consumer insights at unprecedented speed and at a fraction of the cost of traditional insights companies. GetWhy puts your marketing idea, concept, or content in fro...
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
Combinando pesquisadores com participantes. Recrute qualquer público participante ou encontre oportunidades de pesquisa pagas em qualquer método de pesquisa, em todo o mundo.
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
Combinando pesquisadores com participantes. Recrute qualquer público participante ou encontre oportunidades de pesquisa pagas em qualquer método de pesquisa, em todo o mundo.
Senja
senja.io
Coletar depoimentos não pode ser mais fácil do que isso. Colete depoimentos em texto e vídeo. Compartilhe-os em todos os lugares. Converta mais visitantes e feche mais negócios!
StoryPrompt
storyprompt.com
StoryPrompt is a video-first community platform designed to help customer-centric businesses serve more people face-to-face. The first of its kind, StoryPrompt uses asynchronous video to help community builders truly connect with customers at a human level, deepen relationships, and collect testimon...
Vocal Video
vocalvideo.com
In the past, video testimonials were prohibitively expensive and time-consuming to create. Organizations were left dealing with DIY video, expensive agencies, or diminishing returns from text reviews. Vocal Video is the only video testimonial platform that makes it incredibly easy to collect, edit, ...
Voxpopme
voxpopme.com
At Voxpopme, we believe you shouldn't sacrifice quality to get the insights you need quickly, at a reasonable cost. Insights teams are under immense pressure to deliver reliable answers to crucial business questions with limited resources. We can help. Voxpopme transforms insights teams by collectin...
VideoPeel
videopeel.com
VideoPeel is the premier remote video capturing platform for businesses to capture, respond to, analyze, and share videos from their customers. VideoPeel helps businesses 10X their amount of user-generated video content, so they can drive 20% plus conversions, traffic, satisfaction, and consumer ins...
StoryTap
storytap.com
StoryTap is a patented video engagement platform that lets brands easily create and share authentic experiences from real customers and employees at scale. Using the StoryTap platform, companies can create compelling and highly searchable video content—without the high production costs. StoryTap hel...
Forsta
forsta.com
Forsta, a Press Ganey company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive Experience and Research Technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understand...
Indeemo
indeemo.com
Nossa plataforma de pesquisa de vídeo instantânea e alimentada por IA permite que as equipes de MR, UX e CX entendam pessoas, produtos e experiências no contexto da vida cotidiana. Os pesquisadores, designers e gerentes de produto que apoiamos usam o Indeemo em contextos B2C e B2B para uma variedade...