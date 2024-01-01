Categorias

Tax Credit Providers - Aplicativos mais populares

Tax credit providers are firms that help businesses optimize government incentives and tax breaks, like those for research and development (R&D), employee retention (ERC), and work opportunity (WOTC). Through tech-driven solutions, these services analyze companies' financial data, including expenses, W-2s, 1099s, and past tax filings, to determine eligibility for tax credits. Consequently, businesses can leverage these credits to reduce their income and payroll tax burdens.

Mais popularesAdicionados recentemente

Enviar novo aplicativo


Gusto

Gusto

gusto.com

A plataforma de pessoas da Gusto ajuda empresas como a sua a integrar, pagar, segurar e apoiar sua equipe trabalhadora. Folha de pagamento, benefícios e muito mais.

Pilot

Pilot

pilot.com

Concentre-se no seu negócio, sabendo que nossos contadores especializados, auxiliados por superpoderes de software, estão cuidando dos seus livros.

Neo.Tax

Neo.Tax

neo.tax

Créditos fiscais de P&D para startups em estágio inicial. neo.tax é o software de declaração de impostos mais fácil e preciso já criado. ‍ Startups em estágio inicial podem reivindicar o Crédito Fiscal de P&D em 10 minutos e pagar apenas 10% do dinheiro de volta que receberem!

TaxCredible

TaxCredible

taxcredible.com

TaxCredible is a powerful SaaS platform that enables CPAs to quickly identify and deliver state and federal business tax incentives for their clients. After 20 years of partnering with CPAs, we recognized a need to simplify and streamline the tax credit process. TaxCredible creates efficiencies in a...

GOAT.tax

GOAT.tax

goat.tax

GOAT.tax gives an opportunity to start-ups and businesses including manufacturers, software, gaming and IoT companies to claim R&D tax credits via an online platform. GOAT.tax takes all the guesswork out of a complex tax credit incentive by offering an easy-to-use, self-guided experience along with ...

TaxRobot

TaxRobot

taxrobot.com

TaxRobot is the quickest, easiest, and most affordable way to automate your R&D credit calculation and receive your money. We provide best-in-class substantiation reports, audit defense at no additional charge, and, best of all, we don't charge a fee unless we identify a benefit.

Clarus R+D

Clarus R+D

clarusrd.com

The Clarus R+D app automates the process of claiming research and development tax credits. Businesses of all sizes and types can qualify for the R&D tax credit. Yet the vast majority of credits are claimed by very large manufacturing companies. Why? Because, traditionally, R&D tax studies are compli...

Accountancy Cloud

Accountancy Cloud

theaccountancycloud.com

Accountancy Cloud oferece a melhor função financeira full stack para startups de alto crescimento. Gerentes financeiros e softwares poderosos oferecem contabilidade, créditos fiscais de P&D e serviços financeiros incomparáveis ​​para startups. Cada startup tem acesso ao nosso software que fornece re...

Explorar

Desktop

Suporte

Empresa

Informações legais

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.