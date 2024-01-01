Tax Credit Providers - Aplicativos mais populares
Tax credit providers are firms that help businesses optimize government incentives and tax breaks, like those for research and development (R&D), employee retention (ERC), and work opportunity (WOTC). Through tech-driven solutions, these services analyze companies' financial data, including expenses, W-2s, 1099s, and past tax filings, to determine eligibility for tax credits. Consequently, businesses can leverage these credits to reduce their income and payroll tax burdens.
Enviar novo aplicativo
Gusto
gusto.com
A plataforma de pessoas da Gusto ajuda empresas como a sua a integrar, pagar, segurar e apoiar sua equipe trabalhadora. Folha de pagamento, benefícios e muito mais.
Pilot
pilot.com
Concentre-se no seu negócio, sabendo que nossos contadores especializados, auxiliados por superpoderes de software, estão cuidando dos seus livros.
Neo.Tax
neo.tax
Créditos fiscais de P&D para startups em estágio inicial. neo.tax é o software de declaração de impostos mais fácil e preciso já criado. Startups em estágio inicial podem reivindicar o Crédito Fiscal de P&D em 10 minutos e pagar apenas 10% do dinheiro de volta que receberem!
TaxCredible
taxcredible.com
TaxCredible is a powerful SaaS platform that enables CPAs to quickly identify and deliver state and federal business tax incentives for their clients. After 20 years of partnering with CPAs, we recognized a need to simplify and streamline the tax credit process. TaxCredible creates efficiencies in a...
GOAT.tax
goat.tax
GOAT.tax gives an opportunity to start-ups and businesses including manufacturers, software, gaming and IoT companies to claim R&D tax credits via an online platform. GOAT.tax takes all the guesswork out of a complex tax credit incentive by offering an easy-to-use, self-guided experience along with ...
TaxRobot
taxrobot.com
TaxRobot is the quickest, easiest, and most affordable way to automate your R&D credit calculation and receive your money. We provide best-in-class substantiation reports, audit defense at no additional charge, and, best of all, we don't charge a fee unless we identify a benefit.
Clarus R+D
clarusrd.com
The Clarus R+D app automates the process of claiming research and development tax credits. Businesses of all sizes and types can qualify for the R&D tax credit. Yet the vast majority of credits are claimed by very large manufacturing companies. Why? Because, traditionally, R&D tax studies are compli...
Accountancy Cloud
theaccountancycloud.com
Accountancy Cloud oferece a melhor função financeira full stack para startups de alto crescimento. Gerentes financeiros e softwares poderosos oferecem contabilidade, créditos fiscais de P&D e serviços financeiros incomparáveis para startups. Cada startup tem acesso ao nosso software que fornece re...