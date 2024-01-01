HR Consulting Providers - Aplicativos mais populares
HR consulting firms offer businesses specialized expertise and guidance aimed at enhancing their HR services and departments. While some firms provide comprehensive consultations covering all aspects of HR, others focus on particular areas like talent management. Leveraging their profound knowledge of the HR domain, consultants offer valuable insights and solutions that might elude internal personnel. Typically, businesses engage HR consultants to enhance HR efficiency or trim costs. These consultants often collaborate directly with the chief human resources officer or a related authority. They assist businesses in honing skills and devising strategies for tasks such as benefit administration and ensuring workplace safety.
ADP
adp.com
A ADP oferece soluções on-line de folha de pagamento e RH líderes do setor, além de impostos, conformidade, administração de benefícios e muito mais. Obtenha o melhor com ADP.
Zenefits
zenefits.com
Zenefits é uma empresa com sede nos Estados Unidos que oferece software baseado em nuvem como serviço para empresas de gestão de seus recursos humanos, com foco particular em ajudá-las com cobertura de seguro saúde. Zenefits foi fundada em 2013. Está sediada em São Francisco .
Central Test
centraltest.com
Soluções preditivas de avaliação de talentos: teste psicométrico para tomar as melhores decisões em recrutamento e desenvolvimento de talentos, entrevista em vídeo, 360 Feedback.
Alight
alight.com
Desde a contratação até a aposentadoria e muito mais, seu pessoal depende de você para obter recursos que irão melhorar sua saúde, riqueza e bem-estar. Coloque o poder nas mãos deles com dados e tecnologia que proporcionam clareza por meio de insights conectados, mais amplos e oportunos. Gere melhor...
Aadmi
aadmi.com
Aadmi Consulting provides full life-cycle HR support for all your business' human capital needs.
G&A Partners
gnapartners.com
By providing proven solutions and technology in the areas of human resources, employee benefits, payroll administration and workplace safety, G&A Partners alleviates the burden of tedious administrative tasks and allows business owners to focus their time, talent and energy on growing their company....
Aflac
aflac.com
With Aflac, whether you're a large business or a small one, you can provide your employees with the kind of benefits they'd expect from a bigger company, helping your business stand out from the crowd.
Insperity
insperity.com
Insperity provides HR and business solutions that help America's best companies prosper since 1986.
Lumity Benefits
lumity.com
Lumity's modern benefits solution combines dedicated service and expertise with powerful data insights and technology to relieve the pain of administering and choosing health plans and benefits for both employers and employees.