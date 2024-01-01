Generative AI Infrastructure Software - Aplicativos mais populares
Generative AI infrastructure software continues to lead the way in innovation by leveraging machine learning, natural language understanding, and cloud computing to create scalable, efficient, and secure environments for training and deploying generative models. These solutions tackle critical challenges in model scalability, inference speed, and high availability, facilitating the development and production use of large language models (LLMs) and other generative AI technologies. Notably, they boast user-friendly interfaces that offer fine-grained control over resource allocation, cost management, and performance optimization. Many of these tools expedite development by offering pre-trained models and APIs. Advanced solutions may go further by incorporating features for API chaining, data pipeline integration, and multi-cloud deployments, thereby enhancing the capabilities of generative models to interact with external systems and data sources. Robust security measures, including data encryption and role-based access control, are often integrated to ensure the secure handling and compliance of sensitive data. In addition to their fundamental training and inference capabilities, these solutions typically offer advanced functionalities such as real-time monitoring, fine-tuning options, and comprehensive documentation. These features streamline the configuration, deployment, and monitoring processes for developers and non-developers alike, making generative AI models more accessible and manageable. Consequently, these solutions play a crucial role in a company's AI and data science ecosystem, especially for businesses aiming to integrate AI into their products, services, or workflows. Unlike generic cloud computing platforms or broader data science and machine learning tools, generative AI infrastructure solutions specialize in the unique requirements of generative models. They provide a comprehensive suite of features for model training, deployment, security, and integration. This sets them apart from pre-built generative AI software, as they equip data scientists and engineers with the tools and infrastructure needed to develop custom generative AI-powered solutions tailored to their specific needs. To be included in the Generative AI Infrastructure category, a product must meet specific criteria: * Offer scalable options for model training and inference. * Provide transparent and flexible pricing models for computational resources and API calls. * Enable secure data handling through features like data encryption and GDPR compliance. * Support seamless integration into existing data pipelines and workflows, preferably through APIs or pre-built connectors. By meeting these criteria, generative AI infrastructure software empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of generative AI technologies, fostering innovation and competitiveness in today's digital landscape.
Botpress
botpress.com
Crie chatbots ChatGPT, surpreendentemente rápido 🚀. O primeiro construtor de chatbot de próxima geração desenvolvido com OpenAI. Crie bots do tipo ChatGPT para seu projeto ou negócio realizar tarefas. 🎯
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
A plataforma colaborativa para construir agentes de IA. As equipes usam o Voiceflow para projetar, testar e lançar agentes de IA de chat ou voz — juntos, mais rápido e em escala.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai é a plataforma líder de produção Full Stack AI, LLM e visão computacional para modelagem de dados não estruturados de imagem, vídeo, texto e áudio.
Together AI
together.ai
A plataforma em nuvem mais rápida para criar e executar IA generativa.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Amado por cientistas de dados, governado por TI. Sua solução completa para ciência de dados e desenvolvimento, implantação e pipelines de dados de ML na nuvem.
Chooch
chooch.ai
As soluções de visão computacional da Chooch ajudam as empresas a automatizar a revisão visual de seus dados de vídeo e imagem para detectar e compreender o significado dos elementos visuais mais sutis – tudo em tempo real para fornecer insights acionáveis para orientar decisões de negócios.
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
Crie aplicativos de IA poderosos em minutos na plataforma Katonic Generative AI sem código. Aumente a sua produtividade e a dos seus funcionários, melhore a experiência do cliente e faça coisas que só as grandes empresas poderiam fazer, tudo com o poder da IA generativa. * Não são necessárias hab...
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
Nuvem sem servidor para IA - BentoCloud é uma plataforma totalmente gerenciada para construir e operar aplicativos de IA, trazendo entrega ágil de produtos para equipes de IA. BentoML é a plataforma para engenheiros de software criarem produtos de IA.
Defog
defog.ai
Human-level AI analyst for every enterprise user. Deploy accurate AI-assisted data analysis with Defog's all-in-one platform.
CalypsoAI
calypsoai.com
As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and become increasingly prevalent in day-to-day use, the associated risks also rise. At CalypsoAI, we recognize these growing risks. Through our advanced AISec solutions, our mission is to empower both corporate and government organiza...
ASKtoAI
asktoai.com
ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.
Archie
archie.8base.com
Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the t...
Insighto.ai
insighto.ai
Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of ...
GPTGuard.ai
gptguard.ai
Keep all your ChatGPT and other LLM interactions safe and private. GPTGuard's technology replaces sensitive data in your prompts with synthetic data without affecting the context. You get all the benefits of ChatGPT without any privacy or security concerns.
FinetuneDB
finetunedb.com
FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.
AICamp
aicamp.so
With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.
Robust Intelligence
robustintelligence.com
A Robust Intelligence permite que as empresas protejam sua transformação de IA com uma solução automatizada para proteção contra ameaças à segurança. A plataforma da Robust Intelligence inclui um mecanismo para detectar e avaliar vulnerabilidades de modelos, bem como recomendar e aplicar as proteçõe...
OctoAI
octo.ai
A OctoAI oferece infraestrutura para executar, ajustar e dimensionar aplicativos generativos de IA. OctoAI faz com que os modelos funcionem para você, e não o contrário. Os desenvolvedores obtêm acesso fácil a uma infraestrutura de IA eficiente para que possam executar os modelos que escolherem, aju...
Qualetics
qualetics.com
A Qualetics fornece uma plataforma revolucionária de IA que facilita o aproveitamento da ciência de dados para o seu negócio, sem as barreiras de recursos e infraestrutura. Empresas de todos os tamanhos, desde startups até grandes corporações, podem usar a plataforma Qualetics para resolver problema...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry é um PaaS nativo da nuvem para equipes de aprendizado de máquina criarem, implantarem e enviarem aplicativos de ML/LLM em sua própria infraestrutura na nuvem/no local de maneira mais rápida, escalonável e econômica com os controles de governança corretos, permitindo-lhes atingir 90 % de ...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI está impulsionando a adoção de GenAI nas empresas. Somos apoiados por Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars e outros investidores notáveis TuneChat: nosso aplicativo de bate-papo baseado em modelos de código aberto TuneStudio: Nosso playground para desenvolved...
Autoblocks
autoblocks.ai
Crie produtos de IA melhores e mais diferenciados. Um espaço de trabalho colaborativo baseado em nuvem para iterar rapidamente os produtos GenAI.
Aporia
aporia.com
Use a observabilidade de ML da Aporia para detectar desvios e degradação de modelos, centralizar o gerenciamento de modelos, explicar previsões e melhorar seus modelos de ML em produção.