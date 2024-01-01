Contact Center Outsourcing Service Providers - Aplicativos mais populares
Contact center outsourcing services offer businesses an alternative approach to managing their customer support requirements. These services cater to specific industry types such as airlines, marketing, software, retail, and industrial products. Additionally, they specialize in addressing various customer needs, including multilingual support, multi-channel communications, remote video instruction, and screen-sharing capabilities. Outsourcing contact center functions can potentially lower overhead costs for businesses experiencing growth. Moreover, it eliminates the need for investing in training new support agents and maintaining the software and hardware infrastructure of a contact center. By leveraging these services, businesses can enhance their customer service capabilities to accommodate a rapidly expanding customer base, thereby fostering accelerated business growth.
ConnectWise Manage
connectwise.com
ConnectWise Manage: software de automação de serviços profissionais (PSA) para administrar seu negócio MSP. Simplifique suas operações com uma solução PSA comprovada.
ConnectWise Home
connectwise.com
O ConnectWise capacita os provedores de serviços de tecnologia a atingirem seus objetivos mais rapidamente com a premiada tecnologia MSP e o conjunto de software de gerenciamento de TI.
AnswerConnect
answerconnect.com
Descubra o melhor serviço de atendimento de chamadas. Capture todos os leads e ofereça aos seus clientes um serviço incomparável com uma equipe de suporte 24 horas por dia, 7 dias por semana. Ligue para (800) 700 8888 e expanda seus negócios hoje mesmo.
HelloSells
hellosells.com
Serviço de qualificação de leads 24 horas por dia, 7 dias por semana, para equipes de vendas e marketing. Aumente sua taxa de conversão e melhore seu ROI com captura, qualificação e agendamento de leads.
Slingshot
getslingshot.com
Slingshot is the leading answering service and customer support for home services, pest, and lawn pros - every call, chat, text, or lead.
SimpSocial
simpsocial.com
SimpSocial knows what a modern contact center program should be like: fast, scalable, and full of useful features. It provides sales and support teams with the resources they need to meet quotas and close more deals quickly. It accomplishes this by offering all-in-one software that enables sales tea...
Go Answer
goanswer.io
At Go Answer, we specialize in providing a range of professional answering services, including virtual receptionist and call answering, inbound contact centers offering order-taking or tech support, managed live web chat, and legal intake services. We cater to a variety of industries such as retail ...
Blazeo
blazeo.com
We are an ad conversion platform. As a tech-enabled services business, the services we provide include lead capture, lead qualification, appointment setting, and retainer signing. The tools we use to do this include live chat, voice call centers, virtual assistant, and SMS communications. The tools ...