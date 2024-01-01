Supersparks is a no-code tool that enables user generated content (UGC) on Webflow sites, such as comments, reviews, & community posting. With Supersparks, developers can custom design every element of their UGC sections in the Webflow Designer. No more embedding widgets! Through our integrations with Webflow Memberships and Memberstack, data from users’ accounts, such as name & profile image, can be dynamically displayed on comments, reviews, and posts. This means you’ll have the power to create your own custom-designed community within your Webflow site. Using our component-based installation, our app only takes a few minutes to set up. Get started improving your sites’ SEO & audience engagement, or building previously unthinkable community projects, by adding some Supersparks to your sites.

Site: supersparks.io

